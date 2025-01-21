‘Bernie would vote for Mussolini’: Sanders supporters furious over confirmation vote for Marco Rubio

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is drawing the ire of many on the left after the progressive politician voted to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

The unanimous vote, 99-0, handed President Donald Trump his first confirmed Cabinet member on the same day as his inauguration.

While every senator voted in favor of Rubio’s nomination, it’s Sanders’ vote that is getting the most heat.

Most of the criticism has focused on Rubio’s staunch support for Israel.

“Bernie Sanders voted to confirm genocidal Zionist neo-con warmonger Marco Rubio,” reads one such post that has garnered more than 725,000 views and 16,000 likes.

Bernie Sanders voted to confirm genocidal Zionist neo-con warmonger Marco Rubio https://t.co/5nBFzygaW9 — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) January 21, 2025

Sanders, who has called for arms sales to Israel to be blocked, has previously drawn criticism from the pro-Palestine left for not taking more forceful stances in opposing the war in Gaza.

“I wish I could take back all the nice things I said about Bernie in 2016 and 2020,” blasted one person in response. “Bernie would vote to confirm Mussolini if it meant salvaging his precious committee assignments where nothing gets done.”

“Bernie is so full of shit,” ripped someone else.

Another person contrasted Sanders’ dour, cross-legged stance at Trump’s inauguration with his vote for Rubio.

“Pssst paging Bernie Sanders voting no on Rubio would have been a much more effective method of ‘resisting’ than this,” that user swiped.

Pssst paging Bernie Sanders voting no on Rubio would have been a much more effective method of “resisting” than this https://t.co/kxdtNH7txx pic.twitter.com/EOamB32Oby — Adam (@AdamDaBlank) January 21, 2025

“hey @BernieSanders if your shameful approach to israel during a genocide wasn’t pathetic enough, joining the senate in voting for rubio is a real shitstain on your already deteriorating legacy,” echoed another critic.

Concluded someone else: “Like why would Bernie Sanders have to vote for Marco Rubio? No reason other than he really does support him.”



