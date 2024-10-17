‘It’s literally a gyro shop’: TikTok cringes at woman who tore down Greek restaurant’s flag thinking it was Israeli

A woman on TikTok shared a video of her ripping off a Greek flag banner from a Greek restaurant and yelling at its employees about the Israeli-Hamas war, recalling in her pot how she mistook the country’s blue-and-white flag for Israel’s.

The video blew up on the app, with most viewers cringing at her decision to post it.

“you could NEVERRRR waterboard this information out of me,” wrote one top comment.

“I think this is the first time I’ve ever experienced secondhand embarrassment 😭,” wrote another.

The video, from @ambamelia, shows her picking up a Greek flag banner off the ground after taking it off the restaurant’s awning.

She then yells at the restaurant’s employees.

“Free Palestine, [expletive],” the woman says. “You know damn well there’s a genocide … It’s nothing against people who are Jewish but this is not okay.”

“I’m taking the shit down,” she adds, going to other banners hanging outside.

“This is not okay,” she says again, before a restaurant employee responds to her, “This is Greek.”

“My bad,” she replies, giving the flags back to the employees. “I thought this was Israel.

“It’s literally a gyro shop,” wrote a viewer.

The video elicited many reactions, from sympathy to surprise to rage.

“The public should never have seen this footage,” a TikTok user who reposted the video said. “Poor baby was just tryna stand on business.”

“AMERICA OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!” an X user tweeted.

“This is what TikTok is full of, ignorant, racist, uneducated users,” a TikTok commenter wrote. “She should have went to jail.”

According to Montclair Local, a news outlet based in the restaurant’s town in New Jersey, the incident occurred back in March. At the time, the restaurant’s owner reported the situation to police.

Now, the restaurant doesn’t hang Greek flags outside the establishment.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military offensives. In response, some who support Palestine have protested Jewish institutions in the U.S., like college and university Jewish community spaces, or Hillels.

But none appear to have been this embarrassing.

“The audacity to be sooo LOUD and WRONG,” summed up one viewer.

