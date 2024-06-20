‘I want nothing to do with you’: Nick Fuentes tried to praise AOC—and she fired right back

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is not happy that Nick Fuentes—a livestreamer whose white nationalist views have left him ostracized from mainstream conservative politics—is doling out praise for her views on American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobbying efforts.

AIPAC is a tremendous pro-Israel force in campaign finance, doling out more than $13 million in contributions and spending $3 million on lobbying in 2023.

The organization’s influence has frequently come under fire from progressive Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez, who previously described it as a “political slush fund for Republican billionaires [that] should not have influence in the Democratic Party.”

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez once again took aim at AIPAC, claiming that “an unspoken secret in Congress is that much of the reflexive, blind, unconditional vote support for nearly any Israeli gov action isn’t from actual agreement.”

An unspoken secret in Congress is that much of the reflexive, blind, unconditional vote support for nearly any Israeli gov action isn’t from actual agreement.



It’s from fear.



Reps are terrified of this ⬇️. Of AIPAC. So they don’t vote their conscience. They vote their fear. https://t.co/0MmZnUtBTH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2024

“It’s from fear,” she added, responding to a graphic detailing AIPAC-affiliated spending in the New York 16th congressional district primary election.

The New York Democrat’s comment caught the attention of Fuentes, who commended: “AOC is more America First than 99% of Republicans.”

But Ocasio-Cortez, however, was quick to reject the praise, clapping back that Fuentes is “a white supremacist and I want nothing to do with you nor the world you imagine.”

“I believe in a multiracial democracy, one of economic rights, civil liberties, and that affirms the working class and the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people,” she continued. “These are not small differences. They are irreconcilable. White supremacy is a scourge and must be disavowed in all places.”

Fuentes then acknowledged: “You’re right we do have irreconcilable differences.”

“I also disavow the genocide of Palestinians and AIPAC unlike many of your colleagues,” he continued, adding that himself, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and conservative commentator Candace Owens all share one thing in common—agreeing “that the Israel Lobby should not control our foreign policy.”

The back-and-forth drew quips from right-wingers and Fuentes online.

“No way AOC is flirting with Nick,” wrote one account, later adding, “looks like AOC is playing hard to get.”

“stop playing hard to get you know you love us groypers,” another person wrote, referencing the name of Fuentes’ following.

As for AIPAC, the group replied to the post that prompted the exchange between Ocasio-Cortez and Fuentes.

“No, AOC, the overwhelming majority of Congress votes with their constituents who support the [American-Israeli] relationship,” AIPAC wrote. “Americans want a strong alliance with our democratic ally. This partnership saves lives, strengthens our troops, grows our economy, and advances US interests & values.”

Retorted Ocasio-Cortez: “If AIPAC positions were so popular, they’d be free. Instead, they’re bought.”

