‘Host had a few controlling quirks’: TikToker shows list of rules from Airbnb host, sparking debate

One woman’s Airbnb stay went viral on TikTok for the host’s detailed rules posted all over the building.

TikToker Tiffany (@authentiffany_) documented what she called “controlling quirks” in a TikTok that has since reached over 1.4 million views. In the video, she shows some of the host’s handwritten, color-coded guidelines found throughout the rented room.

One clip features a guide hanging on the room’s doorknob, which instructs guests to then hang the guide from a separate hook. Another clip features a hand-drawn diagram of the television remote explaining each button.

The host even told Tiffany she used the “wrong cup” to drink water. She was drinking out of a cup that was supposedly meant to be a toothbrush holder.

“She goes, ‘I should put a label on the glasses now’ when she realizes my significant error,” Tiffany says jokingly in the video. “So glad I was able to help so that nobody had to face this struggle again.”

Commenters were split in their support. Some found the rules unnecessary and overbearing.

“Maybe let’s not lend out our space if we’re control freaks,” one user commented.

“It’s so stressful to stay there,” another wrote.

Others thought the guides were helpful.

“As an Airbnb owner, I support the TV remote diagram,” another user commented. “The amount of times we get called about that.”

“In some ways I wish more of my life was like this,” a viewer said. “I need instructions.”

In a follow-up video, Tiffany explains that she posted the original TikTok mostly for fun and not to criticize the host.

“I recognize that she’s just that type of person,” Tiffany says. “If you stay in a place like that and you don’t feel comfortable, you’re welcome to leave. But there’s no use in hating someone for being that way.”

The video also inspired some commenters to share their thoughts on Airbnb in general.

In recent years, people have taken to social media to criticize their Airbnb hosts. Last month, a viral TikTok about a guest covering up the host’s Ring camera sparked debate over guest privacy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @authentiffany_ via TikTok for comment.

