“Terrible idea”: Critics say the new “Tinder for Jobs” app proves everything wrong with modern hiring

A startup called Sorce thought it could make job hunting as easy as dating apps; just swipe right on listings you like and let AI do the rest. Branding itself the “Tinder for Jobs,” the app claims its AI will automatically fill out forms, write cover letters, and manage multiple application portals.

The announcement was met with skepticism online, where critics argue that automating job applications only serves to dehumanize an already broken system, making the job hunt feel even more like a game no one wants to play.

What the AI company promised

Sorce’s blog announcement stated, “Sorce is tinder but for jobs. Since our inception in Aug. 2024, we’ve facilitated over 7.5 million swipes, helping candidates secure hundreds of interviews daily.”

The team also claimed its users landed interviews with companies such as Peloton, Robinhood, Red Bull, and Bank of America.

Sorce (@sorcejobs) is building Tinder for Jobs.



When you swipe right, AI navigates to the company’s website and applies on your behalf. It writes cover letters, too.



Congrats @marvy_101, @davidaladee & @therealdajayi on the launch! pic.twitter.com/mkpaeT6KXT — Y Combinator (@ycombinator) October 6, 2025

In addition, the blog highlighted the app’s scale, saying, “Our app currently hosts 1.6 million jobs, and this number is growing rapidly. We’re still colege [sic] students (at time of writing) and the reason we started working on this problem was because we were tired of the repetitive job applications we had to fill out when we applied fo [sic] internships.”

Sorce’s functionality is seemingly straightforward, with users uploading their résumés and swiping left and right. The team argued that this removed the tedium of modern job sites. They also said the app served a wide range of job seekers, from retail workers to senior executives.

Social media reactions to the announcement

Despite those claims, reactions on X leaned largely negative. Many felt the concept worsened both the job-hunting and hiring processes.

Another commenter, @glycinedreams, was blunter, writing, “if you ever find yourself uttering the phrase: ‘we’re building tinder for _____’ you need to understand that your existence creates a net negative effect on civilized society and it is imperative that you take a moment to calmy and quietly consider k*lling yourself.”

Others worried about the bigger picture. “There’s an AI arms race between applicants and recruiters taking place,” said @BMJYorston. “Which is going to result in everyone going back to human interaction and networking.”

this is perhaps exactly the type of company i would have started if i wanted to make it even harder for people to find a job, well done https://t.co/DxsUxra7ZA — (a^🗡️)ndrew (@0xnullcline) October 7, 2025

Skeptics also mocked the app’s inspiration. “What if we took the worst part of modern dating and infected your job search with it?” asked @Jaboolie.

Sarcasm also dominated the thread. @CarryDaInterest wrote, “Now you can use AI to apply for a job so the company can use AI to screen out your CV for a job that will probably be replaced by AI anyways.”

This won’t work, it does not solve either the problem of the employer or the employee.



A terrible idea. This will go nowhere quick! — Herman (@hvdm1987) October 6, 2025

Finally, some pointed to the future of hiring. “The labor market is really just gonna be AI rejecting other AI soon,” said @ZhouJaron. “Being able to make a personal connection is more important than ever now.”

