“Gen Z discovers meditation”: Man “rawdogs boredom” an hour every day for a month—and swears it’s changing his brain

TikTok creator Rowan has kicked off a conversation about attention spans and digital burnout with his month-long “rawdogging boredom” challenge: an experiment where he sits and does absolutely nothing for one hour each day.

The TikTok creator shared the first 30-second timelapse of himself “rawdogging” an hour on Sept. 29, 2025. In the clip and subsequent videos he shares daily, Rowan sits in a recliner fidgeting with his eyes closed at 120x speed.

Rowan’s day one video has nearly 100,000 views. The challenge is resonating with social media users who, like Rowan, struggle with ever-shortening attention spans thanks to constant stimulation from screens. In fact, many commenters admit their ability to focus is so “cooked” they’re unable to make it through even one of Rowan’s 30-second clips. Others pointed out, “Bro discovered meditation.”

Rawdogging boredom: The challenge

Rowan’s day four video from Oct. 3, 2025, racked up nearly 500,000 views. In the post’s caption, he admitted that although it’s hard to sit and do nothing, the practice is helping him reclaim his attention.

“I don’t feel like I need stimulation all the time,” he wrote. “I used to eat, go to the toilet and walk with my phone but I do that much less now.”

“Couldn’t even get through this entire video, I’m cooked.”

“Gen Z discovers meditation.”

“Instead try just walking outside, no music, no phone. Go walk in a less known place. Look around enjoy life.”

“Wow this many improvements after only day 4? I might join you starting tomorrow.”

On Oct. 6, 2025, Rowan was seven days into the challenge. He shared a voiceover summary, “Boredom doesn’t really scare me anymore, or at least not as much.” Without the need for constant stimulation, Rowan said he’s able to put his phone down and remain present with the things that actually matter to him.

