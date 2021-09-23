Where to watch Fall TV premieres

Ah, Fall. The leaves are changing color, everything is pumpkin spiced, and you can finally break out those cardigans from deep inside your closet. Perhaps best of all, new shows start premiering all over local channels and cable in primetime. If you’re one of the many cord cutters, one of the best destinations to catch these new shows is Sling TV. It’s one of the only a la carte live-streaming TV services, so you only need to pay for what you use. We’ve compiled a list of new Fall TV premieres coming this season.

Fall TV premieres 2021: Best New Shows

The Wonder Years

Premieres September 22

Fred Savage. Olivia d’Abo. That Joe Cocker cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends”. When it comes to coming-of-age stories, The Wonder Years is unrivaled. The series is back for 2021, with a brand new perspective. This time, the show will focus on a Black middle-class suburban family in Montgomery Alabama. It’s narrated by Don Cheadle and produced by the one and only Lee Daniels and Fred Savage.

Impeachment: American Horror Story

New episodes through Fall

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions “The ’90s?” Dollars to donuts, someone will mention something in the neighborhood of “stain on a blue dress.” It wasn’t just a political scandal, it managed to become a nationwide and even worldwide cultural touchstone. Like the OJ Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace before, Ryan Murphy is offering viewers both the familiar parts of the story, along with the nitty gritty details you may have missed out on.

Best New Comedy Series: Fall 2021

Bob’s Burgers Season 12

Premieres September 26

For animated comedy fans, the name Loren Bouchard was only synonymous with cult hits like Home Movies and Dr. Katz. Now, he’s reached the legendary status along with Seth MacFarlane and Matt Groening. The Belcher clan is back for its 12th season. Plus, the announcement of a Bob’s Burgers movie coming next May, we can only expect big things from this new season as it ramps up to the silver screen.

Family Guy Season 20

Premieres September 26

For more than two decades (with a brief absence in the early ’00s) Peter Griffin has more or less replaced Homer Simpson as America’s favorite animated father. Twenty is a big milestone season, and the Griffin family will see a few changes. For one, series mainstay and one-time spinoff character Cleveland Brown will finally be voiced by an actual Black voice actor, Arif Zahir.

Best Drama Series: Fall 2021

Law and Order SVU Season 23

Premieres September 23

“In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies…” you know the rest. Ironically, the grisliest Law and Order spinoff is also the most engaging one too. And while Chris Meloni left for his own spinoff, SVU is still going strong with Mariska Hargitay at the helm.

New Amsterdam Season 4

Premieres September 21

The American healthcare system is fraught with problems. Among them are bureaucratic speed bumps that prevent many from getting the care they need. Dr. Max Goodwin is the medical director of New Amsterdam Medical Center, one of the nation’s oldest public hospitals. Every episode, Goodwin helps the underserved navigate the broken system in the neglected facility he works in, to provide excellent care for his patients. And perhaps most importantly, his bedside manner isn’t too shabby either.

Fall TV Premieres 2021 Complete Schedule

The following is a complete list of new Fall premieres, along with the channel they will air on.

September 20

The Voice Season 21, NBC

9-11 Season 5, Fox

NCIS: Hawai’i, CBS

Ordinary Joe Series Premiere, NBC

Time100 Special, ABC

September 21

The Resident Season 5, Fox

Our Kind of People Series Premiere, Fox

New Amsterdam Season 4, NBC

FBI: International Series Premier, CBS

September 22

Survivor Season 41, CBS

The Masked Singer Season 6, Fox

Chicago Med Season 7, NBC

The Wonder Years Series Premiere, ABC

Chicago Fire Season 10, NBC

Dr. Mercy Series Premiere, TLC

Chicago PD Season 9, NBC

Selena: Life, Death and Money, Bravo

September 23

Law and Order SVU Season 23, NBC

Law and Order: Organized Crime Season 2, NBC

September 24

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light, Lifetime

September 26

74th Annual Tony Awards, CBS

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2, ABC

The Simpsons Season 33, Fox

The Great North Season 2, Fox

Supermarket Sweep Season 2, ABC

BMF Series Premiere, Starz

Bob’s Burgers Season 12, Fox

Broadway’s Back, CBS

Family Guy Season 20, Fox

The Rookie Season 4, ABC

