‘Felt like I ate an expensive kids meal’: Zaxby’s $10 chicken tenders look like potato wedges, sparking debate

One TikToker isn’t happy with Zaxby’s chicken tenders, and his video rant prompted others to agree that the restaurant chain’s quality has gone down over the years.

The TikToker, named Justin (@justinchopelas), posted a TikTok video sharing his frustration at the food he received. Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers and Buffalo Wings is a chain restaurant that serves fried chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, and other American comfort food.

“So I bought Zaxby’s—this is not a tender,” Justin says in the video, opening a to-go container to reveal the chicken tenders he ordered from the chain. “What is this? These are the smallest tenders I have ever got, and I paid $10 this. My last $10.”

The video’s on-screen texts adds, “Tenders that look like small potato wedges.” In the video’s caption, Justin says he was “ripped off” by Zaxby’s.

Indeed a 4-piece Zaxby’s chicken tender order retails for $10.19 in the greater Austin, Texas area, according to its online menu. And that’s for an in-store pickup.

In solidarity with Justin, several viewers commented their disapproval of the tenders and their decreasing support of the restaurant chain as a whole.

“Zaxby’s used to be good,” one viewer commented. In reply, Justin wrote, “I mean I’ve gone other places and food was great this just was disappointing.”

“its went downhill over the years,” a second viewer commented.

A third said, “Same. I ordered a 20-piece and several of them were super small. And it was expensive.”

Multiple other users said they recently had similarly small chicken pieces from Zaxby’s. In response to one of those comments, Justin wrote, “Sucks man felt like I ate an expensive kids meal.”

Some viewers shared speculative comments about why the chain’s quality seems to have gone down.

“Looks like they’re trying to stretch product,” one user said.

“zaxbys just went through a major change and lowered their quality,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Zaxby’s via email.