‘Wait what happened?’: TikToker alleges Ariana Grande ‘stole’ boyfriend

July has been an interesting month for the “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” musician Ariana Grande. Grande is estranged from her husband Dalton Gomez, after rumors circulated of the former Victorious actress dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater. The film adaption of the Broadway hit Wicked is set for a 2024 release starring Grande and Slater. When the rumors emerged, Ethan Slater was married to Lilly Jay. Despite the birth of their young child, Ethan Slater filed for divorce soon after, according to TMZ.

Since the media controversy, more of Ariana Grande’s unsavory dating past has been uncovered. Like @rikkivalentina‘s TikTok video, captioned: “When karma finally exposes Ariana Grande after she stole your boyfriend in 2010.”

The video has been viewed more than 4 million times.

“Commenting so the algorithm brings me back when the tea is spilled,” a comment reads in the original video. Rikki Valentina would clarify her statement with two follow-up videos. “I shouldn’t have said stolen because he definitely was at fault, more so fault than her,” Valentina said.

Rikki Valentina mentioned while she was over the incident, the immediate media controversy with Ethan Slater and Grande’s other “victims” urged her to speak up.

“So I guess her ‘Break up with your girlfriend because I’m bored’ song is based on actual events,” someone else commented.

In her 2016 memoir, The late Glee star Naya Rivera alleged that Ariana Grande had an affair with her ex-boyfriend and “I Don’t Fuck With You” rapper Big Sean. With Grande’s 2018 relationship with actor Pete Davidson, his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David noted finding out about the relationship with Grande only one day after their breakup.

“Has Ariana ever been single?” another comment reads.

Valentina alleged in some follow-up videos that her ex-boyfriend met Grande as an extra on the set of Victorious. She would later find many messages from the two talking and planning to hang out. He then broke up with Rikki and started dating Grande soon after. At the time, Valentina did reach out to Grande through Facebook, where the two were mutual friends. She let Grande know that he was allegedly dating both women at the same time.

Unfortunately, the singer allegedly blocked her. The Daily Dot reached out to Rikki Valentina for comment.