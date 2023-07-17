Why acting like an NPC robot is the hot new gig for TikTokers

As we reported last week, TikTok’s “NPC livestreams” are your algorithm’s latest push. The fetish-adjacent content consists of livestreams from emerging creators who perform mannerisms and expressions in a loop.

“When I first saw her lives, I thought she was AI,” a comment reads in this TikToker’s video. The upload recapped a live from Pinkydoll, a 19-year-old influencer with 403,000 TikTok followers. Her mannerisms mimic an NPC, or nonplayable character in gaming lingo.

Since going viral, the livestreams are still a bit confusing to the average eye, but the lucrative implications are unraveling. Now other influencers are attempting to copy Pinkydoll.

In @kimberlyndolo‘s commentary video, the TikToker said, “I really can knock this girl’s game. She said I’m not clocking into Chipotle, I’m not working for the man.”

“Props to her for making money..but my question is why are people paying for this?,” another comment reads.

In their videos, NPC influencers perform loop mannerisms once they receive a gift purchased by viewers. TikTok’s livestream gifts can be converted to real cash for creators through the app’s coin currency. If streaming consistently with a sufficient following base, it can be a lucrative gig.

“People who do this are making 2 to 4k a month,” TikToker @nerdywinter is heard in this video. Sighting the profit outcome from this content, the creator has dabbled more in the NPC live scene than her usual content.

“MIND YA BUSINESS I’m getting this money, also it’s kinda fun ngl,” she captioned another video that 3.3 million views. She claimed that she made $700 in just three hours while livestreaming.