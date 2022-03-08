People are criticizing a white woman for making TikToks about living with her Chinese boyfriend

In a viral TikTok video, a white woman, user @frannyme, shows what it’s like to live with her Chinese boyfriend. Many Twitter users are criticizing the woman for allegedly exoticizing her boyfriend’s culture.

The video follows a trend to Louis Prima’s “Che La Luna,” in which TikTokers show “things that just make sense” while making “Italian” hand gestures. It’s the user’s third TikTok using the trend in a series about living with her Chinese boyfriend.

“Asian household .. things that just make sense,” she captioned the video.

She mentions the shoe-free household and “eating from art,” or beautiful plates. The TikToker also includes using chopsticks, or a “complicated eating style,” and “funky soup in packages,” and she says she hasn’t won a single game of ping-pong yet.

In addition, she shows a package of MSG, and the text overlay reads, “What is that?”

Much of the TikToker’s content discusses her boyfriend and his culture, and she includes “exploring Asian culture” in her TikTok bio.

The video garnered over 1.4 million views and was shared to Twitter, where multiple users accused the woman of exoticizing Asian culture.

“I saw this TikTok that’s just a white woman acting confused by mundane Chinese household stuff like she’s at the zoo,” one user said in a tweet that’s been quote-tweeted over 150 times and viewed over 50,000 times.

“So now do y’all see what we be saying? They be treating shit like an excursion,” another said in a quote-tweet.

Others questioned how the TikToker’s boyfriend responds to her content.

“If my wife did this to me all of her stuff would be out on the street,” one user said in a tweet.

“The way i wanna slap the “funky soup” packages outta her hands…… how does her bf live like this,” said another in a quote-tweet.

“If that man don’t send this woman packing expeditiously, I’m disappointed in him,” a third user said in a quote-tweet.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @frannyme via TikTok comment.

