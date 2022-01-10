A line from ‘Seinfeld’ gets a meme remake

For a show about nothing, Seinfeld has provided a lot content.

The latest meme takes a scene from a season 8 episode of Seinfeld, “The Chicken Roaster,” in which a Kenny Rogers Roasters opens across from the street from Kramer and Jerry’s apartment and its bright red sign begins to annoy everyone. When Jerry sees a red light coming from Kramer’s apartment, he asks, “What’s going on in there?”

Know Your Meme points to an October tweet about Dune as one possible origin of the format, though it started being used more frequently the first week of 2022. The most popular template shows Seinfeld saying, “Kramer, what’s going on in there?”

The red light of the scene lends itself nicely to a deep-fried meme, and other accounts found uses for the line in films like The Thing and shows like Succession.

And yes, Michael Richards’ 2006 set in which he screamed racial slurs was also referenced.