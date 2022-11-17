woman speaking in car holding Whataburger food in container caption 'If your from' (l) Whataburger building with sign (c) woman speaking in car holding Whataburger food in container (r)

‘It’s life-changing’: Texas woman shares hack for $3 chicken salad from Whataburger

Posted on Nov 17, 2022

Food hacks are one of the most popular videos on TikTok. Most of these videos consist of advice on how to get food for a cheaper price. In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares a chicken salad hack from Whataburger for her Texas followers.

The video was uploaded by user @cosemetic_talks. She mainly posts makeup content and the occasional food hack. This TikTok is a food hack on how to get a chicken salad from Whataburger for $3. The video only features @cosemtic_talks as she sits in her car. “If you’re from Texas and you love Whataburger and you’re on a diet, make sure to order a grilled chicken patty with lettuce and tomato on the side,” the content creator tells her 31,000 followers. She recommends ordering this because it comes out to $3 instead of ordering a boneless burger because it will be “6, 7 bucks.”

@cosmetic_talks

Whataburger Hack #whataburger #whataburgerhacks #saladhack

♬ original sound – Cosmetic Talks

The video racked up over 407,000 views as of Thursday, with many viewers praising @cosemtic_talks for this trick.

“Love this!!!!! Thank you for sharing,” one viewer praised.

“What??? I’m totally going to do this!!” a second wrote.

“I started doing the no bun thing at Whataburger.. because I’m trying to cut bread off aaaand it’s life changing also thanks for the tip,” a third complimented.

Even an apparent Whataburger employee approved of this tip, writing, “whataburger employee, and I approve this message just order the patty by itself. lettuce & tomato are free!”

However, there were people who were less enthusiastic, criticizing the hack.

“That is the saddest meal from Whataburger,” one person said.

“No one is on a diet in Texas, we do have food,” a second criticized.

“The point of going to Whataburger is to break the diet,” a third stated.

There were some who attempted this hack and it didn’t work.

“I did that, and they say they don’t do that. that I have to buy the Burger with no bun,” one commented.

“It only worked once for me. Then the manager caught on and charged me the whole meal,” a second shared.

“Girl they charged me almost $6 for that last time. I was so tempted to just get a dang meal,” a third complained.

@cosemtic_talks clarified in the comments on how to use this hack, writing, “U have to ask for a grilled chicken patty with lettuce and tomato on the side. Do not ask for a bunless burger.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @cosemtic_talks for comment via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Nov 17, 2022, 4:22 pm CST

