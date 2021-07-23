‘Everything about Wendy’s should be illegal’: Worker warns viewers to not eat the chili from Wendy’s in viral TikTok

Customers have long been warned about the chili from Wendy’s, among many other menu items from other large restaurant chains. These “warnings” have made their way to TikTok, where a new generation of employees are sharing with viewers the things they witness at work and deem questionable.

The latest person to warn people on TikTok about Wendy’s Chili—and not even the first this year—shared a video of a worker preparing the chili, using liquid-soaked meat patties before placing it into a bag in a walk-in refrigerator. The video, however, does not show the complete chili-making process.

The video, posted under the username @killamiguel and titled “Everything at Wendy’s should be illegal,” gained 711,500 likes on the platform.

And viewers appear to be unbothered.

“It’s still good, especially with the hot chili sauce,” one commenter wrote.

Another pointed out that eating questionable food is part of most people’s lives.

“Y’all act like you don’t eat pizza that has been sitting in the box on the counter for two/three days,” they wrote.

Some were just glad the company doesn’t waste food.

“I prefer them not to waste food as long as it’s clean and it’s done properly I’m all for it,” @estebancelayaosuna wrote.

“I just don’t care,” @its_cj_fyi wrote. “I don’t want to know how they make it, who makes it, or when they made it, if it tastes good it tastes good!”

Previous Daily Dot coverage of a similar video on the platform showed how commenters were already well aware of how the restaurant chain makes its chili, with one commenter claiming that it’s been made the same way since they worked at Wendy’s in 1998, 23 years ago.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s about the video.