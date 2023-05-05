The ‘OK, well, that’s interesting’ sound is for the anxious

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

Parks and Recreation has been a pretty consistent content provider for TikTok, and another sound from the show is going viral now. It’s become the perfect soundtrack for anxiety and avoidant behavior.

The sound

In early April, the account @memesfromtvandfilm posted a clip from the show featuring Adam Scott and Amy Poehler, with the caption “Me when I’m confronted.” In the scene, Scott’s character Ben says, “OK, well, that’s interesting. You know why?” When Poehler’s Leslie responds, “Why?,” he says, “Because…” and takes off running.

The TikTok has more than 1.9 million views and sound has been used in more than 73,000 TikToks, applied to a variety of responsibilities or embarrassing situations people want to run from. It’s sort of the opposite energy of Beetlejuice’s viral “Just hanging around” sound.

Where’s it from?

The sound is from Parks and Recreation season 6, episode 12, “Farmers Market.” In the clip posted to TikTok, Ben and Leslie are trying to resolve a work-related issue without it crossing into their personal life, and Ben has decided to put up a “firewall” between personal and professional.

While Parks and Recreation lives on Peacock now, and is easily accessible, there were a few people in the comments of the original that didn’t know what it was from. But the account that posted the clip, which has more than 22,000 followers and appears to be a fan account, shows the community is still robust.

Sound off

While this Parks and Recreation sound is going viral for obvious reasons, another sound from the show has also seen a revival in the last week or so.

