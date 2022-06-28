Flight attendant shows the drink everyone orders on the way to Vegas—and what they order on the way back

TikTok is a goldmine for funny and unexpected insight into highly specific jobs. Case in point, this viral post from a flight attendant shows what it’s like to work on flights in and out of Las Vegas. Spoiler alert: It involves a lot of booze.

TikToker @nicksfromdetroit summarizes the Vegas flight experience by showing the most popular drinks ordered by passengers. Their choices hint at a whole world of chaos—and hangovers.

In the first half of the TikTok, @nicksfromdetroit frantically mixes a ton of drinks. “Full flight to Vegas where everyone orders double tequila marg with extra lime, water on the side, and snacks,” the caption reads.

Then on the way back, things are much more chill: “Only two people want a diet coke,” @nicksfromdetroit notes. In other words, everyone onboard is hungover.

This TikTok went viral to the tune of 1.4 million views in less than a week, perfectly encapsulating the vibe of a weekend trip to Vegas. It clearly resonated with other TikTokers in the travel industry, with one commenter writing, “Ah Vegas, you earn your money going but they have none going back so it’s the quietest flight in the game.”

Another person replied, “As a flight attendant, this is the only flight attendant tik tok that I’ve ever related to.” So apparently this is a pretty common experience for people working on Vegas flights!

Meanwhile a lot of former Vegas passengers agreed with @nicksfromdetroit’s assessment too. “the return flight is always humbling,” joked one frequent flyer, while a Las Vegas local pointed out, “Living in Vegas is flying home hungover and sleep deprived while everyone else is drunk and excited.”

