Republican Utah senate candidate Linda Paulson has released a campaign video in the form of a rap that many are calling “embarrassing” and “the worst campaign video ever.”

In it, Paulson declaims her love for God, family, and the constitution, as well as all of the usual Republican talking points like guns, police, and smaller government, in the form of a rap.

While a lot of viewers immediately assumed this had to be satire, Paulson, who stated the transphobic dog whistle “as an adult female I know what a woman is” while dabbing, is in fact deadly serious about all of it.

Question: should we be able to disqualify people from office for cringe campaign content? Asking for her…



(We checked and this is 100% a real campaign) #utpol #utleg pic.twitter.com/oesXSKisRD — Inside The Hive (@InsideTheHiveUT) September 16, 2022

yeah i guess utah satire thought it was too stupid to be real – it must be satire. but like many things in the maga world its hard to tell satire from just really f'ing bad. — dan m (@dan_secret_ops) September 18, 2022

Not satire, Chuck. The real af deal https://t.co/HPbrGg73tc — 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸#PERSIST🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 – Drumpf is F⬛️cked (@DoBeThatWay) September 17, 2022

Republican Twitter is up in arms about the internet reception this allegedly “wholesome” and “sweet old lady” is receiving for the campaign advert in which she claimed “the government should support the traditional family as the fundamental unit of society” just before asserting that schools are “pushing new beliefs”, another pair of anti-LGBT dog whistles.

Wholesome Linda Paulson is “absolutely off the rails” according to this he/they.



Protect her at all costs pic.twitter.com/gSdulDaGPv — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) September 19, 2022

Shut up Matt. Your info graphic culture is destroying and numbing the minds of Gen Z. Linda Paulson is an example of what women should aspire to be!#MAGA https://t.co/26qELrTmIl — Gus Fadden (@GusFadden) September 20, 2022

However, outside of the Republican echo chamber, most people are agreed that the video is cringe.

Have you or a loved one been exposed to Linda Paulson's rap? Call (719) 266-2837, you may be entitled to financial compensation. https://t.co/oenZVuhr6g — Kate Ludlow (@majorboredom) September 19, 2022

A Utah republican senate candidate just dropped the most cringe campaign video/rap track I may have ever seen which is honestly saying A LOT these days. This is just farcical. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kM2MQp3As1 — anti-cult antifascist (@alisa_mahjoub) September 17, 2022

Utah, District 12, Linda Paulson spitting hot fire in her bid to keep America's conservative family values mind-numbingly the same.



Fun fact, Linda's wig was once owned by a Walton Goggins stunt double #BabyBilly #TheRighteousGemStones pic.twitter.com/3YMBwrBrKt — Agifoe (@agifoe) September 17, 2022

As well as displaying a wide-ranging bigotry from racism to transmisogyny.

Linda Paulson throws Justice Jackson’s face in the video, unrelated to anything, in case you didn’t pick up that she’s a racist. Then she ends it with a transphobic dab (?) she turns into a Nazi salute. Utah, man, always race to see who can be the most openly grotesque. #utpol — Leslie Liberty (@hotskillet) September 16, 2022

Have a seat for this one! 🙄



Linda Paulson lives in Salt Lake City, and she’s a homophobic grandmother who just announced that she’ll be on the ballot for Utah State Senate!



Wait… she made this announcement via rap! pic.twitter.com/fZihGo22iG — 𝑼𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑹𝒂𝒘! (@AriesaSandino) September 20, 2022

However, as a fine example of Poe’s Law in action that’s ripe for satire, Paulson’s video certainly delivers.