‘The Amazon truck could never’: Viral TikTok shows USPS truck pushing car out of floodwaters

A viral video on TikTok shows a United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle helping a car out of floodwaters during the flash flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.
TikToker @duhfuhcraig created a string of videos featuring stranded vehicles on their street in New Jersey.
“Aight we back; America, look at this shit,” @duhfuhcraig reports in the clip, showing a large USPS truck pushing a sedan. “It’s the post office for you; shout out to the post office!”
The clip has been viewed over 400,000 times since being posted on Thursday. Viewers are lauding the USPS worker for helping the stranded vehicle and are comparing USPS to other mail carriers.
“My favorite branch of government,” one declared.
Another user wrote, “FedEx has 24 hours to respond.”
“The Amazon truck could never and would never,” a third commented.
USPS even weighed in from its verified TikTok account.
“We’re always here for a little push,” USPS said, to which @duhfuhcraig replied, “Can ya put me on a stamp?”
The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker and USPS.
