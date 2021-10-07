‘They even caught it on camera!’: Viral TikTok roasts Urban Meyer for being caught at bar with young woman to ‘It Wasn’t Me’

A viral TikTok video shows embattled Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer as the centerpiece of a parody using the Shaggy and Rik Rok chart-topper, “It Wasn’t Me.”

@siryacht filmed and posted the video, which has been viewed 488,000 times. The comedian is shown wearing a Jaguars team hat and an Ohio State pullover, two teams coached by Meyer, with new lyrics detailing Meyer being recently filmed grinding on a young woman that wasn’t his wife, in his own Ohio bar.

“They even caught it on camera!” he sings.

@siryacht posted the longer video onto Twitter. His friend did his best impression of the Shaggy signature vocals, and he parodied singer Rik Rok’s portion of the song with Meyer’s calamities.

The video zings Meyer being caught “red-handed” grinding on a young woman while intimately putting his hand on her.

After review of the play, the previously called illegal touching is confirmed.#UrbanMeyer



pic.twitter.com/yCbNCgDUIn — Jeremy Marquardt (@HCMarquardt) October 5, 2021

Per ESPN: “Meyer said that he and family members went to his restaurant — Urban Meyer’s Pint House — and that people at a nearby event asked to take photos with him. Meyer said he should have left when people tried to get him to dance with them.”

The 9-second video of him with the unnamed woman caused a significant stir online and within NFL circles. Some claim Meyer could be fired as head coach. Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded his coach.

According to Black Sports Online, the woman, a private citizen ID’d by social media sleuths, was not a stranger at the bar but had apparently known Meyer since “at least June.”

Others noted that his past behaviors indicate Meyer could be trying to find a way out, albeit messily, not unlike his other coaching stops. He’s been rumored as a potential candidate for the Southern California vacancy. He’s a very successful college coach, and 2021 marks his first as a head coach in the NFL.

Urban Meyer giving the moving truck directions to USC pic.twitter.com/luSHmL0AcZ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 5, 2021

But Meyer has expressed a desire to continue on as Jacksonville’s coach.

“I made a comment when I got here about the logo, about an owner who wants to win in the worst way,” Meyer said on his radio show on 1010 XL in Jacksonville, per ESPN. “That’s one of the reasons I came here. I just, I admire that guy so much. And so, that’s what makes me so angry at myself that I lived that, I believe that, and I failed.

“And I’ve got to get it [the trust and respect] back, and I will.”

However, the pro-team players he oversees are going to get their jokes off.

They trolled him heavily during a team huddle recently by breaking it with a “Grind!” cadence.

Jaguars really trolled Urban Meyer by breaking down the huddle at practice today with “Grind!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/tEJmO9cfIm — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 6, 2021

The Daily Dot has reached out to @siryacht regarding the parody.

Today’s top stories