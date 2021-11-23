What is the ‘two guys on a bus’ meme?

An inspirational 2013 cartoon depicting two men on a bus is circulating on Twitter, where people are playing with the definition of inspiring.

According to Know Your Meme, the cartoon is from Brazilian artist Genildo Ronchi, who uploaded it to his website in August 2013. It depicts a man looking out the window at the sun and mountains, smiling, and a man across the aisle, frowning at his view of a rocky grey wall. The original cartoon included the caption “As vezes só depende de nós,” which translates to “Sometimes it just depends on us.” Alternately, the cartoon has circulated with the caption, “Every single day you make a choice.”

In 2019, Brazilian Twitter started using the cartoon as a meme format, and it appeared on American Twitter and Facebook that same year. But its momentum really took off earlier this month, when it was posted to Reddit with the caption, “Didn’t take a shit before leaving the house”/Took a shit before leaving the house.”

In the week since, it’s spread on Twitter, where people got a little more creative with the cartoon’s format.

did i do this right pic.twitter.com/9V2ixOC0X9 — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) November 22, 2021

New Jersey’s official Twitter account co-opted the meme, in an effort to prove Central Jersey is real.

central jersey is real pic.twitter.com/0BPqHveYXm — New Jersey (@NJGov) November 19, 2021

Even people’s opinions about the two guys on a bus meme are falling along “two guys on a bus” lines.

The two guys on a bus meme is my favorite format right now. — B. (@nocommonwealth) November 23, 2021