‘Usually whatever they’re getting, I’ll just tell them that’s my favorite’: Trader Joe’s worker admits they lie to customers in viral TikTok

A TikToker went viral and confirmed the suspicions of many on the platform regarding grocery chain Trader Joe’s. In the TikTok, user Daniel Bennett (@dxnielbennett) asks someone off-screen, who he alleges is a Trader Joe’s employee, if they ever flirt with customers. When the person says they occasionally do, Daniel asks how.

“Usually whatever they’re getting, I’ll just tell them that’s my favorite,” the person off-camera replies.

Hearing this, Bennett asks a simple follow-up: “What if it’s not your favorite?”

To that, the person replies, “They don’t know that.”

Later in the video, the alleged Trader Joe’s employee shares a story about how this strategy plays out in practice.

“Last week, some girl came through my line, and she got cauliflower gnocchi,” the person recalls. “I told her that was my favorite, but actually I’m allergic.”

TikTokers were dismayed by this revelation.

“Great so even trader joes now is giving me trust issues,” one user wrote. “Thanks.”

Others agreed, wishing to return to a time when they were ignorant of the alleged employee’s claim. As one user asked, “You couldn’t just let us have this one thing?

However, some took this as a compliment.

“So what I’m hearing is they all think I’m hot,” a commenter shared. “JUST AS I SUSPECTED.”

Other alleged employees chimed in to agree that saying an item is their “favorite” is a common practice.

“​​I work at trader joe’s,” one user said. “If someone says that something that you have in your cart is one of their favorite things they’re 100% lying.”

Customers confirmed this claim.

“I can’t even tell you how many times they have told me that my groceries are their favorite,” a TikToker shared.

“Every time I’m there someone tells me something I have is their favorite,” another detailed.

For many TikTokers, the reveal of this fact put them into a state of shock.

As one user wrote, “trader joes…. sounds more like traitor joes.”

Daniel Bennett did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via its media request form.

