‘Eat sh*t!’: TikToker’s mom allegedly gets revenge on package thieves by pooping in decoy box

A TikToker went viral on the platform after sharing her mom’s unconventional plan to get back at people stealing packages off their doorstep.

She pooped in a decoy box.

The TikToker, known as @desticle or Destiny on the app, said a man has been stealing her family’s Amazon packages from their doorstep in Brooklyn, New York. In the video, which now has over 258,000 views, she shared home security footage of the alleged thief caught in the act, with his dogs following him.

One day, Destiny’s mom was out shopping and recognized the thief and his dogs. Rather than let him off, she shouted out to him in the street, calling him “Amazon package thief.”

Apparently, the man wasn’t happy about being publicly exposed for stealing other people’s orders, because he showed up to their house again, Destiny said. She then played part of her security footage, showing the man coming back to their door and taking additional Amazon packages. He stuffs them under his shirt and appears to be saying, “You see that, you see that?”

In response, Destiny’s mom “took a shit in an Amazon box,” covered it with a smiley face balloon and taped the box up with a handwritten message inside. The message read, “Eat shit! I’ve reported you to NYPD.”

Two days after her mom left the surprise box, Destiny shared an unexpected update: the wrong thief stole the box.

@desticle Reply to @kinsleeandelin #greenscreenvideo The wrong thief took the bait🤦‍♀️now my mom is gonna have to sh!t in another box ♬ original sound – destiny marin416

Rather than get upset though, viewers said it was a win-win situation because the second thief also deserved what he got.

“They both deserve it and honestly should be arrested,” one viewer commented.

In another TikTok update, Destiny said her mom plans to defecate in another box and leave it out again for any package thieves.

“That’s right. Cuz this shit ain’t over,” her mom said off camera.

Destiny did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

