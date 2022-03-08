‘The things you gotta endure for subtitles cuz Americans don’t like em’: TikToker shows how movie theater gave him subtitles

People have strong opinions about having subtitles when watching a movie. While it’s a normal viewing experience for a global populous obsessed with U.S. cinema, others hate using them and would prefer them not on-screen. One TikToker asked movie theater staffers if they could turn them on and was handed a device to view the subtitles on his own. His video sparked a debate.

The creator recorded the handheld device that movie theaters dish when a moviegoer asks for subtitles. “the things u gotta endure for subtitles cuz Americans don’t like em,” the caption reads.

@uncut3mpire the things u gotta endure for subtitles cuz Americans don’t like em fyp satire batman movie subtitles viral video ♬ The Time is Coming – Aery Yormany

The creator’s video was seen over 5 million times and was immediately met with discourse about whether or not movies should be viewed with subtitles or not. “I’m a hearing person and I love subs because it makes it easier for me to follow along,” one person wrote. Someone argued on the case against subtitles saying, “I paid to watch a movie. not read text. sorry about ya.”

The device itself seems to be the CaptiView, which goes in the cup holder, according to AMC’s website.

People called out the ableism in the comments section, “Subtitle haters are so ableist” one person wrote. Others felt the movie theater’s solution to a personalized device was the correct move. “This is a completely reasonable solution, why should they change everyone’s experience just for you, they also do specifically subtitled showings.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comments.

