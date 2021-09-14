‘And cause someone to get fired?’: TikToker sparks backlash with ‘trick’ to getting ‘free’ McDonald’s

A now-viral guide to scamming extra food out of McDonald’s inspired mixed responses on TikTok with some calling it brilliant and others concerned about whether or not the staff members would be the ones in trouble over it.

TikToker @drizzy9994444 uploaded his video with the caption “Enough wit the school licks,” and the text “this is how you finesse any McDonald’s” overlaid on the screen. The scene opens with a car full of people picking up their order from the drive-thru window when another person appears, running quickly through the gap between the car and the window and grabbing one of the bags out of the passenger’s hand. There’s a moment showing what seems to be a shared, stunned response and then a cutaway, reopening on the contents of a McDonald’s bag. There is also purple text that reads: “gang.”

Some viewers were confused, pointing out that at McDonald’s you usually pay at the first of two windows, so the food that the friend is running off with already belonged to them.

But the scam here is to get the restaurant to replace your “stolen” food, meaning that while you have already paid for the food the runner has made off with you’ll then get your order filled again for free. Twice as much food and all you have to do is risk getting arrested for trying to scam McDonald’s to do it.

Some people thought it was brilliant.

Some thought that considering the low price it wasn’t worth the risk.

And some people were worried that the staff members would end up being punished for it.

However, some McDonald’s and other fast-food workers clarified that they have to remake people’s orders all the time and nothing ever happens of consequence, so if people do decide to start doing this no one’s apparently getting fired for it.

And if the comments are anything to go by there’s going to be some copycats coming soon.