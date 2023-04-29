The internet comes for Sydney Sweeney amid cheating allegations with co-star

This Week On The Internet is a weekly column that recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week and runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Earlier this week, people were talking about how great it was to see two leads of an upcoming rom-com film have chemistry. That conversation has now shifted to cheating allegations and the ethics of becoming too close to a co-star.

If you don’t already know, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were in Australia this year filming a new rom-com by Easy A director Will Gluck. Videos of them laughing and appearing closetook over the internet, and people wondered if they were dating—although they were both in relationships when they started filming.

However, on Wednesday, model Gigi Paris confirmed that she and Powell had broken up. She posted an Instagram video with the caption, “know your worth & onto the next.” Of course, this led to people to assume that Sweeney was the reason for the couple’s breakup. According to reports, Sweeney is still engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Similar to what I talked about last week, people are now leaving hate comments on posts by both Sweeney and Powell. Some commenters are even encouraging others to boycott the film when it releases.

“I say….the girls girls boycott this film. Don’t uplift people who take part in ruining relationships,” one comment on Sweeney’s latest photo says.

Others are comparing Sweeney to her Euphoria character Cassie, who begins secretly dating her best friend’s ex-boyfriend.

Powell is also getting comments like “respect your partner and “u think cheating is cute?” Yet most of the harassment is being directed toward Sweeney.

Neither stars have addressed the allegations. The film behind the controversy, Anyone But You, doesn’t have a release date yet.

Why it matters

The cheating allegations were widely discussed on TikTok this week, which fueled a lot of the outrage. And it shows yet again the speed at which celebrity gossip moves online.

People aren’t waiting to find out what’s real and what isn’t.

