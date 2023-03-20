‘Why does Starbucks keep getting rid of the good stuff?’: Barista complains about Starbucks raspberry syrup getting discontinued

Starbucks is discontinuing its raspberry syrup, and customers on TikTok are already mourning its demise.

The news spread thanks to a couple of viral TikToks posted by Starbucks baristas last week, sharing the revelation that Starbucks will discontinue the syrup by the end of March. “LITERALLY USE this raspberry syrup everyday,” one of the TikTok captions reads, with commenters expressing shock and horror about the end of raspberry syrup.

“Why does Starbucks keep getting rid of the good stuff and giving us nasty stuff like pineapple refresher and toasted vanilla?????????????????” reads the top comment on this TikTok, with other commenters adding that they might stop going to Starbucks if raspberry drinks aren’t available.

There are a lot of very enthusiastic Starbucks regulars on TikTok, and the overwhelming consensus is that discontinuing raspberry syrup is a weird, bad move. Over the past few days, Starbucks TikTokers have started posing RIP messages about the syrup, holding up their favorite raspberry drinks and complaining about the decision to discontinue the flavor.

Raspberry lemonade seems especially popular, with some people clearly buying it regularly as their go-to order. Plus, raspberry is a very TikTok-friendly flavor because the drinks are bright pink and look good on camera.

Starbucks has confirmed elsewhere that the company is removing raspberry syrup from the menu, so this isn’t just a TikTok rumor. However it’s still unclear why raspberry is being phased out in the first place.

In a statement to HITC, a Starbucks spokesperson merely explained that “we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities.” Evidently, raspberry was deemed unworthy of being a regular menu item, suggesting that it’s either far less popular than people assume, or it’s become an unprofitable product.

Whatever the reason, a lot of customers are annoyed about the end of raspberry syrup, with some people panic-buying their own personal bottles. Once that Starbucks-brand product is off the shelves, we predict that TikTokers will start sharing DIY recipes as well—unless a different coffee chain offers something very similar.

