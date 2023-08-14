Rachel Zegler faces a bizarre backlash for critiquing the original ‘Snow White’

Over the past few days, the unearned backlash against Rachel Zegler reached a fever pitch. The latest wave focuses on two resurfaced interview clips about Disney‘s live-action Snow White, initially spread by right-wing accounts like @EndWokeness on X.

In one of the videos, Zegler admits that she only watched Snow White once as a kid. The other is an interview from Disney’s D23 convention, where she critiques the gender politics of the 1937 Snow White. Joking that the prince was a stalker, she says the remake will put less emphasis on Snow White’s love life.

Rachel Zegler admitting she didn't like Snow White growing up, saying she had only watched it ONCE before getting the role is so sad to me. Out of MILLIONS of women who loved the character, care about the story and yet this is who we get. 🤡🤢 pic.twitter.com/IVKQN4FIHc — Vara Dark (@Vara_Dark) August 10, 2023

It just gets worse and worse….



The new Snow White says that the Prince was a creepy stalker and suggests that all scenes of the Prince could be cut



She’s a walking PR disaster for Disney pic.twitter.com/7QJGDIx5er — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

These clips inspired a wild amount of backlash on both TikTok and X, bearing all the hallmarks of a right-wing hate campaign going mainstream. While some of the negative comments are openly racist or misogynistic (ie. saying the film will flop due to “wokeness”), many appear to come from young women who just label Zegler annoying, ungrateful, or smug.

As we pointed out last week, Zegler’s remarks about Snow White simply reflect how Disney wants to market the remake. It’s the same promo strategy we saw for other Disney princess remakes, advertising a modern update on a vintage fairytale. The goal is to give the classic Disney princesses a more empowering rebrand.

As these clips went viral, Zegler attracted plenty of defenders. After all, she hasn’t actually done anything wrong.

However right-wing accounts have clearly figured out that badmouthing Rachel Zegler is a great way to drive engagement. Zegler’s Snow White has become a culture war issue, pitting a piece of nostalgic feminine iconography against the supposed evils of a “woke” remake.