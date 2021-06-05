Video leaks of Sienna Mae allegedly kissing, groping Jack Wright after he was seen unconscious

Sienna Mae Gomez, a body positive TikToker with about 15 million followers, is facing allegations that she sexually assaulted her ex-boyfriend Jack Wright, another TikToker with about 8 million followers.

A recently leaked video allegedly shows Gomez kissing and groping Wright after he was shown allegedly unconscious, but Gomez has repeatedly denied the allegations on social media.

The video is from November 2020, according to Lachlan Hannemann, who posted it. Hannemann has since deleted the video, but it was reposted by several social media users, including Def Noodles, the popular Twitter user who shares internet news.

“As you can clearly see, that is Sienna and that is Jack—passed out on the couch, unconscious,” Hannemann says, narrating the clip. “I was taking care of Jack while he was unconscious on the couch.”

“Sienna then hops on top of him, and I didn’t think nothing of it,” he continues. “I started hearing kissing noises, and I peeked over my shoulder, and it was exactly that. I was so thrown off guard that I had to leave the situation.”

Hannemann says he eventually “took Sienna off Jack.”

“Not to mention, when I got closer, I noticed her right hand inappropriately touching his crotch,” he says. “She was shocked that I pulled her off, and she kept trying to justify what she had just done.”

Hannemann, who calls himself a “witness,” says James Wright told him that that “happens all the time.”

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault ⚠️



Sienna Mae allegedly sexually assaulting Jack Wright in video shared by Jack’s friends. Jack seen unconscious on couch, Sienna allegedly jumps on him and allegedly gropes and kisses him. This after Sienna denied allegations. Video has been deleted pic.twitter.com/MckipFG0i3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 3, 2021

In a 13-minute YouTube video on Friday, Gomez addressed the claims, saying that the leaked video was taken out of context and edited to fit the narrative provided by Wright’s brother, James Wright, and friend, Mason Rizzo.

Gomez revealed that her attorneys have issued cease and desist letters against her accusers, saying legal action is necessary because she is being accused of this crime in order to ruin her name.

The accusations first came out earlier this week, when Rizzo tweeted a Notes app paragraph detailing the allegations. James Wright retweeted the statement with his own comment affirming it, but both tweets have since been deleted.

After Gomez’s initial denial of the assault, Jack Wright issued a statement via TikTok and Instagram, saying, “Sexual assault is a serious matter that has real consequences. Mason and James’ only intention was to protect me with the truth, and I really value their enormous support through this extremely difficult time.”

Wright has not explicitly confirmed or denied the allegations publicly, but he did say in the same post that he encourages Gomez “to get the help and support that she needs.”

Gomez and Wright were reportedly childhood friends and began dating near the end of 2020. The couple reportedly gained a large fanbase for their relationship; they were known to post PDA-filled pictures and TikTok collaborations.

Now, it seems like fans don’t know what to believe, with both TikTokers giving vastly different stories. One user commented under Wright’s Instagram statement: “This is confusing.”

“Still so confused,” another said.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s Instragam comments read far more accusing, with many users alleging that she lied straight into the camera.

“Yikes the evidence…” one user commented. Another said: “Sienna babes… uh uh we all seen the video of you…”

Neither Gomez nor Jack Wright responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment by the time of publication.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

