‘F*ck your dress codes’: Parent says school gave out extra-large shirts to girls who were dress coded—then dress coded them again

A mom on TikTok says her daughter was dress coded and given an extra large shirt. Then, she was dress coded again because a school administrator couldn’t see her shorts.

The parent, who goes by Stasia (@teachingadhdllamas) on the platform, shared a series of videos explaining how her daughter fought against her school’s dress code.

In the first video, Stasia says an administrator at her daughter’s school called her while she was teaching at another school. The administrator said Stasia’s daughter told them “fuck your dress code” and walked out, according to the TikToker.

The creator clearly approved of her daughter’s rebellion to the dress code, as she danced in the video, captioned, “Fuck your dress codes.”

The video’s on-screen text says, “Shoulders, midriffs, and legs aren’t the problem. Talk to the boys/men who claim it’s distracting.”

The video garnered a slew of praise from other users who appeared to be moms. Several commented saying many school’s dress codes have become too strict. Some praised the daughter for standing up for herself.

In response to one comment, which read, “Would have immediately requested her autograph because that girl is going places,” Stasia shared another update.

The TikToker says her daughter organized a protest among students, and they planned to wear white tank tops with messages on them to school. Her daughter’s shirt read, “Do my shoulders distract you because you’re reading the front of my shirt?”

In the video, Stasia says she’s sure she’ll received multiple calls from administration at her daughter’s school.

“But they knew this was coming,” Stasia says. “My children have stood up against racist teachers. My children have stood up when other children were deadnamed by ignorant teachers. My daughter refused to take straight sex education as a non-straight student.”

In another TikTok video, Stasia adds that boys were also wearing crop tops at her daughter’s school. However, none of them got sent home.

Meanwhile, her daughter was allegedly dress coded within the first ten minutes of arriving to school and sent to the principal’s office, Stasia says. A boy followed her to the office and asked why he wasn’t being dress coded for his crop top. The creator says the boy was sent back to class, where he kept cutting his shirt shorter until administration dress coded him.

Stasia also notes that the school gave extra large shirts to the girls wearing crop tops, to remedy their dress code violations. However, the TikToker claims the administrators then dress coded them again because the extra large shirts covered their shorts.

“I’m just watching from the sidelines proud as hell and waiting,” Stasia says in the video. “She’s got this.”

Viewers couldn’t believe the hypocrisy of the principal dress coding students for the shirts they gave them.

“So the principal dress coded the girls for the outfits HE put them in? I have no words,” one viewer commented.

“Not them sexualizing minors when shorts aren’t visible due to their own oversized T-shirt punishment,” another viewer commented.

Other viewers said they have issues with school dress codes in general.

“The dress code and I are NOT friends. They say it “distracts” male students. Sounds like a male student problem,” one user said.

“The educators need to worry about education not dress code,” a second user wrote.

Some users applauded the boy who also went to the principal’s office to protest the dress code, saying that maybe boys are getting better at standing up for girls.

“I love that the boys are supporting her and showing up. I’m trying so hard to teach my boys to be this way,” one comment read.

Another comment said, “It feels like boys are starting to figure out it’s cooler to be on the girls’ side and I love it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to user @teachingadhdllamas via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories