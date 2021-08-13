‘Reinstatement Day’ passes without Trump back in the White House

According to the MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the legion of QAnon conspiracy theorists still hanging on out there, today was supposed to be Donald Trump’s “Reinstatement Day”—where the “fraudulent election” would be overturned and the disgraced former president would be back in the White House. Unsurprisingly, none of this came to pass.

So it’s August, Friday the 13th, is today the day for #TrumpReinstatement or has it been pushed back again? I can’t keep up anymore… #Fucktrump #TrumpIsALaughingStock #QAnonCult #TrumpCult pic.twitter.com/qUwp1ciZMF — A Progressive Suffering in SW Ohio (@progress_Sw_Oh) August 13, 2021

Has anyone checked the parking lot over at The Four Seasons Landscaping Company to see if trumps inauguration ceremony is taking place ? pic.twitter.com/HIOIzrjDcM — M-A.StayFuckin’Legit🖕🇨🇦🇮🇪🇩🇪🇲🇽 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) August 13, 2021

Donald Trump and I have one thing in common.



Neither of us will be president at the end of this day.#ReinstatementDay — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 13, 2021

(It’s also National Kool Aid Day, which is a coincidence too good to pass up).

The news that Trump is still not president may even have come as a surprise to Trump himself, as he allegedly told members of his circle that he expected to be reinstated in August.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Trumpers think Trump will be reinstated in the White House today. That's too funny because Trump can't even get reinstated on Twitter and Facebook!! 😂 #ReinstatementDay — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 13, 2021

Of course, to everyone else, it was supremely obvious that the Supreme Court couldn’t overturn the 2020 election and reinstate Trump, even if they wanted to. That’s partly because they’re currently on a three-month recess, and it’s also literally not something the Supreme Court has the ability to do, any more than, as Business Insider put it, “sharks can grow legs on command and stroll onto land.”

Trump supporters when Aug 13th passes and Trump’s not reinstated #ReinstatementDay #QAnonCult pic.twitter.com/J3M74XvILy — Ham Hartley (@HamHartley) August 13, 2021

What??? Has Trump arrived back in the White House yet?It must be so embarassing to be MAGA- loving #QAnonCult loser. We need to start de-programming. pic.twitter.com/iCPDn3uY5s — Bianca Maze (@everyone_blue) August 13, 2021

Has Trump been locked up yet?

Locked up is code for reinstatement pic.twitter.com/8hTnnZVfuo — JFK (@JFKtheone) August 13, 2021

But because facts have never deterred the hardline Trump supporters from anything, a lot of them are experiencing yet another hard day of disappointment as reality comes along and smacks them in the face again.

Happy #ReinstatementDay to all MAGA Patriots!

Make sure you’ve washed and pressed your treason flag to wave at the BIG PARADE that will take place in your deranged head. pic.twitter.com/3gp108vqZu — Tim Dem4eva (@tim_username) August 13, 2021

Look at the crowds for Donald Trump!! #ReinstatementDay pic.twitter.com/iQ3JEfqvAy — Jodi Andrea ◍ (@reaIannoyed) August 13, 2021

Plus, they’re being made fun of online. So much so that “reinstatement day” started trending. And as well all know, there’s nothing worse for the group of people who coined the insult “snowflake” than having a bunch of snowflakes laugh at them.

Happy #ReinstatementDay to all the #MAGA Q-tips who went to bed last night expecting to see a twice impeached loser back in the WH this morning, this one's for you. pic.twitter.com/neKbYzx18u — Warr;or 🥀 (@warrior_4_good) August 13, 2021

