A Vancouver-based radio station changed formats on Thursday morning, but the station’s stunt to mark the change raised eyebrows and courted theories of a protest after it played nothing but Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing in the Name” for its final 30 hours.

Hints that something new was up in the air for Vancouver’s KiSS Radio (CKKS-FM) first arrived on Tuesday morning after on-air hosts Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu announced that they were leaving the station, pointing to a change in direction at the station.

“KiSS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude.”

Today was our last show on KiSS RADiO. Thank you for everything ♥



On Wednesday, KiSS Radio, which was a soft-rock station, started playing “Killing in the Name,” the 1992 protest song from Rage Against The Machine written months after Los Angeles police beat up Rodney King, on the airwaves. (The station opted for the radio edit, which censors the many “fucks” that appear in the song’s outro.)

And then the song started to play on repeat seamlessly enough so that there wasn’t any indication as to where it started and where it ended.

Soon, people started to notice that KiSS Radio was playing the son on a constant loop, and word of the song being played on repeat spread even further thanks in part to a viral thread from freelance writer Tracey Lindeman.

A soft-rock station in Vancouver has been playing "Killing In the Name Of" by Rage Against the Machine for hours on a loop.



Whenever someone calls in for a request, they deny it and replay the Rage song again. https://t.co/r2yhK0qTSi — Tracey Lindeman (@traceylindeman) June 29, 2022

According to people who tuned in, the station paused every so often to take requests. Whether people requested anything else or “Killing in the Name,” KiSS Radio responded by playing “Killing in the Name.”

someone just called in to request "Killing in the Name" and the dj went, "you know, i don't always do what you tell me, but when i do…" and played the song again https://t.co/8SMlmSWJXG — 𝙇𝘿 (@SatansJacuzzi) June 29, 2022

The host just took a caller who was sick of it. After a it of banter, she asked what they wanted to hear, caller said "I dunno, anything other than—" and then they cut her off and launched directly into Killing In The Name again https://t.co/TJ4FBNbYxm — Aiun, 🔜 (@KivrinAiun) June 30, 2022

In a phone call with the Guardian, a KiSS Radio employee who asked to be called Apollo refused to explain what was behind the loop.

“I’m not allowed to say,” Apollo told Lindeman. “I’m just a guy in a booth, just letting the Rage play over and over.”

Given the legacy of “Killing in the Name” as a protest song, some people started to speculate that the song was actually a protest by staff after Lim, Sidhu, and other employees were let go.

After the staff of Vancouver’s KISS FM received layoff notices this morning, they put on Rage Against the Machines “Killing in the Name of” on constant loop. Occasionally pausing to take call in requests for “Killing in the Name of”. 8 hrs straight and counting 🤘@behindyourback — A really good pickle (@ToddIngram9) June 29, 2022

WILD. Vancouver’s 104.9FM — the soft-rock station called KISS FM — apparently fired a host this morning and the station’s engineers have had Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name Of” playing on a loop for FOUR HOURS STRAIGHT now. — Steffani Cameron, Deep State Operative 🇺🇦 (@SnarkySteff) June 29, 2022

I refuse to believe anything other than there’s one guy in the KISS FM station booth in Vancouver with the door locked, just repeating Killing in the Name Of in protest while someone pounds on the window for him to stop. — Cory (@trumarvel) June 30, 2022

But others pointed out that KiSS Radio’s ploy to blast Rage Against The Machine on repeat was probably a stunt. Stunts are a tactic used in radio in which a station will, seemingly at random, start acting drastically different from how it usually does to garner attention for something new; a continuous loop of a song or a playlist is among one of the ways stunting can play out.

Hello. I used to work in radio & I'm here to shatter your dreams!



The station playing Rage Against the Machine isn't protesting anything. They're flipping formats in a few days & needed a stunt to get folks listening/interested.



Santa is real tho. And aliens.#RATM — Heather Libby (@heatherlibby) June 29, 2022

By Thursday morning, “Killing in the Name” was still going strong. But at around 9am ET (6am PT), radio DJ Angela Valiant announced the launch of Sonic Radio on the air, which would play alternative music. But she also acknowledged the moment before noting that the station would mostly be a place to give listeners some kind of reprieve. (Now, when you go to KiSS’ website, a farewell message is now displayed in lieu of a livestream.)

“Tracey Lindeman of the Guardian said that ‘perhaps the real gift is that right now, even if it is a stunt, you can believe it is a protest,’” Valiant said. “Which is so beautiful because right now, there are a lot of reasons to protest. In the U.S., there are many protests about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the passing of new gun legislation that affords guns more rights than some women. All over the world, protests about the invasion of Ukraine. Even here at home, protests to save old-growth, protests to investigate mass graves at residential schools. The song itself, a protest of an issue that continues to this day 30 years after the song was released of police brutality against people of color.”

Valiant then launched the first song of the new, which was fittingly “Killing in the Name.”

In the end, Vancouver’s 30-hour dance with Rage Against The Machine was a stunt over a protest. But during that time, it also made a lot of people happy, whether it was hearing the song on repeat or watching the frustration of people who failed to get KiSS Radio to play literally anything else. And it also got a bunch of people to do something that they might not do as often anymore: Listen to a traditional radio station.

Goodnight to everyone but especially the Kiss FM staff for playing Rage Against the Machine on loop all day long after DJs were fired. — Jen The Feisty Librarian (@Feisty_Waters) June 30, 2022

"are you listening to the c–"



"the canadian radio station that's been playing Killing in the Name for 12 straight hours? yeah, i am" pic.twitter.com/dD4F8ySzbd — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) June 30, 2022

I think the most important takeaway is that we all wanted to believe it was a protest because we’re sick of how so many people in this world are treated



Music is cathartic



So is taking action



As the clash say, “anger can be power, you know that you can use it” — Tracey Lindeman (@traceylindeman) June 30, 2022