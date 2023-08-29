After the Streamy Awards, the internet is confused about Pinkydoll’s complexion

The YouTube Streamy Awards took place last Sunday night in Los Angeles. The annual event celebrates the weird and cool creators of the internet and is the first award show devoted to digital artists. The show had numerous big names such as Kai Cenat, and trending moments like the H3 Podcast losing the Best Podcast award. The star of the night though was TikTok darling Pinkydoll.

Wow those filters really made PinkyDoll lightskin. But in real life she’s brownskin. What!?



Regardless, she is beautiful 😍 https://t.co/4SnoEG3wls — CeeCee Mari (@MariCeeCee98) August 28, 2023

The “Ice Cream So Good” NPC sensation co-presented the Streamer of the Year award, which Kai Cenat won. Along with gracing the stage, Pinkydoll performed her viral catchphrases for the audience and viewers. She playfully broke in and out of character and had the likes of personality Tana Mongeau amused.

After stealing the show, social media had a lot of thoughts about Pinkydoll’s appearance. Styled in a blue bodysuit, onlookers noticed her darker complexion the most. Many pointed out the influencer’s lighter complexion in live streams, assisted by TikTok filters.

“TikTok kinda shadow bans darker skin so I guess I get it,” @NchshO chimed in. Due to skin-tone discrimination, some called out the problematic connotations around Pinkydoll’s intentional skin lightening.

So a brown woman filtered up to make herself lightskin and we’ve universally decided that’s actually not a weird thing to do? Cause it was for money? — That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) August 29, 2023

Y’all got a lot to say about PinkyDoll making herself look lighter for engagement and coin and not enough to say about the impacts of colorism on darker skinned Black women pic.twitter.com/1m1ViefINd — Mo 🌹 (@flwrchldtweets) August 29, 2023

The topic of colorism can be very polarizing to discuss. Others celebrated Pinkydoll’s manipulation of a discriminative system against Black women.

Pinkydoll using colorism to get the bag was a elite game plan. Yes yes yes brown skin so good. — Lioness SZN 7/26 (@charmdiddy) August 29, 2023

Pinky Doll has multiple pics on her social media showing her real skin. This is not the huge revelation y’all think it is 😭. Let’s wrap this colorism crusader talk up by 11:59 pls. — HEIGHT SUPREMACIST (@RogueBlackGirl) August 29, 2023

Unfazed by the commentary, Pinkydoll went live with influencer James Charles the next day for some NPC ASMR.