@raileydzz on TikTok Remix by Cecilia Lenzen

‘Nice to meet you’: OnlyFans creator posts awkward encounter with a neighbor whose kids thought she was ‘watching a movie’

'Both handled it with grace.'

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

Internet Culture

Published Jun 16, 2021   Updated Jun 16, 2021, 5:40 pm CDT

A viral TikTok video shows an awkward moment between an OnlyFans creator and her neighbor, whose children could hear her “watching a movie.” 

Featured Video Hide

The TikTok, posted by Railey Diesel or @raileydzz, shows her tying a robe around herself as she went to answer the front door of her home. 

Advertisement Hide
@raileydzz

OMG they thought I was watching a ‘movie’ 😭😂

♬ Send Me on My Way – Guy Meets Girl

“I was making [an OnlyFans] video then this happened,” she said. 

At the door, her neighbor said he was trying to have lunch with his family and asked Diesel if she could turn down her TV volume or shut her window. 

“We have some small children and they’re very curious to know what you’re watching,” the neighbor said. 

Advertisement Hide

Diesel apologized and told him of course, while the on-screen caption read, “I think his wife sent him my way.” 

She told her neighbor she didn’t realize she had an open window, and he thanked her and left. 

“Nice to meet you,” Diesel added. 

The video has received about 9.5 million views, and viewers found the awkwardness hilarious.  

“I’m dying of embarrassment and I had nothing to do with this [laughing emoji]” one said.

Advertisement Hide

“You weren’t watching a movie, you were making one,” another commented. 

Some users remarked how polite Diesel’s neighbor was, but another said he shouldn’t have been: 

“Those poor neighbors.. The fact that it’s that loud…oooof. I definitely wouldn’t have been so nice about it. Keep that in your own house.” 

One user put it best saying, “Both handled it with grace.” 

The Daily Dot reached out to Diesel.

Advertisement Hide

More essential culture reads

Why is Hollywood so obsessed with Victorian movies?
The best films we saw at the 2021 SXSW film festival
How knitters are making their favorite garments from pop culture
Why ‘Enlightened’ is still a perfect show

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 16, 2021, 5:36 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

Cecilia Lenzen