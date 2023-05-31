‘Of course, that’s your contention’ becomes a meme to call out people’s specific interests

A new Twitter meme is on the rise, and it’s using a quote from Good Will Hunting starring Matt Damon. The meme spoofs the line, “Of course, that’s your contention.”

‘Of course, that’s your contention’ meme

The original scene featured Damon’s character Will clapping back at Clark the grad student for attempting to belittle his friend Chuckie (Ben Affleck) by insinuating he’s too stupid to know about “the evolution of the market economy in the Southern colonies.”

Will uses Clark’s words to roast him within an inch of his life and, like Will, each tweet uses elements of the speech to roast different types of people. One user, @sherdwalk, used the meme to make a parenting joke: “Of course that’s your contention. You’re a first year toddler. You just learned mommy goes away when she hides her face. You’re going to be convinced of that until next year when you find out she’s still there but she’s not when she goes into another room.”

Of course that's your contention. You're a first year toddler. You just learned mommy goes away when she hides her face. You're going to be convinced of that until next year when you find out she's still there but she's not when she goes into another room — Ben (@sherdwalk) May 27, 2023

From philosophy to screenwriting, the meme skewer people from all walks of life. Not even the Swifties are safe from the Good Will Hunting meme.

“Of course that’s your contention. You’re a first year Swiftie,” wrote user @excesstential. “You probably just got done reading some Taylor fanpage — Midnights1989lover probably — and you’re gonna be convinced of that until next month when you get to Fearl3ssSwiftie, and then you’re gonna be talkin about…how the millenial swifties exhibit less parasocial behavior than the gen z swifties since 2010. That’s gonna last until next year, youre gonna be in here regurgitating FolklorePrincess98, talkin about Pre-Scooter Braun Taylor and the capital-forming effects of the music industry.”

People also used the meme to discuss niche topics, like the best Gatorade flavors.

Of course that’s your contention. You’re a first year Gatorade drinker. You just finished drinking some regular flavor like Red so naturally that’s what you’ll believe until next month when you get to Yellow and get convinced that that’s the best flavor. pic.twitter.com/E50t2JGm22 — Fredward, Fredward (@Fredward3948576) May 24, 2023

The meme calls out people over their delusions and hyper-fixations and lays out how

predictable they probably are. But it’s like the people say, the human experience isn’t unique

and that’s what makes these tweets laugh-out-loud funny.