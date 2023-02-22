‘So who has your money been going to?’: Renter finds out she’s not on the lease after living in apartment for 4 years

In a shocking revelation, a renter has discovered that she was never on the lease for the apartment she has called home for the past four years.

In the now-viral TikTok posted by Alyssa (@alyssaannaaa), she explains her situation.

“I just went down to the leasing office to talk to them, because I’m leaving, and they told me that I’m not even on the lease,” Alyssa says. “Like, there’s no lease, my name’s not on there, and my ID doesn’t match. I signed a lease four years ago. I don’t know who’s on the lease.”

The video quickly gained traction, reaching 975,900 views in less than 24 hours.

In the comment section, many viewers were shocked and outraged on Alyssa’s behalf.

One commenter asked, “So what has your money been going to?” while another speculated that the leasing company might owe her all of her money.

A third commenter suggested the renter speak to a lawyer: “Talk to a lawyer, I bet you could get your rent back at least partially.”

However, some commenters criticized Alyssa for not having a copy of the lease.

“Where’s your copy of the lease you signed??” one person asked.

Another commenter added, “You should have a copy of the lease when you signed.”

These comments triggered a now-deleted follow-up TikTok by Alyssa, in which she appeared frustrated by the comments asking about the lease.

She said, “Y’all sure have a lot to say about something that has nothing to do with you. I was just airing my grievances about this building.”



The video received a negative reaction, partially due to a misunderstanding about which comments Alyssa was addressing.



“What a strange way to respond. That’s a totally valid question,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Wow the attitude is wild.”

This barrage of negative comments triggered another now-deleted video response from Alyssa, in which she claimed she’s been misinterpreted.

She said, “Sometimes I have an attitude, especially when I get rude comments and stuff.” She also added that her reaction was in response to comments that called her stupid for not having a lease and then added “Maybe I’m too sensitive for this social media shit.”

