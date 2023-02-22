‘Anybody who says they can be productive after all those meetings is f*cking lying’: Worker says she does no work after getting position with back-to-back meetings

A viral TikTok has sparked a discussion about productivity in the corporate world. The video, which has been viewed over 133,500 times, features a worker who claims that dealing with back-to-back meetings is bad for productivity.

“The corporate world is one big lie. Dealing with meetings all day and staying productive is impossible,” the video caption reads.

In the video posted on Feb. 17 by Emily (@melylizbth), she talks about how she used to wonder how people in positions with back-to-back meetings managed to get any work done.

She then shares her own experience, saying, “I just got done with 4 hours of fucking meetings and no part of me wants to get back to work. And anybody who says they can also just be productive after those meetings is fucking lying.”

The video has sparked a discussion in the comments section, with many viewers agreeing with her.

“Meetings are draining. I feel more tired after sitting in meetings than days where I’m just doing work on my own,” one commenter said.

Another commenter suggested that managers who have a lot of meetings may not actually be doing any work. “A lot of them aren’t working managers, they are just managers. They leave meetings and delegate all the task items to subordinates,” they said.

One commenter shared their experience of working with a company with minimal meetings, saying it made them much more productive.

“I recently joined a company that had nearly zero meetings. It’s wild how much time I have and how productive I am,” they wrote.

It’s worth noting that the issue of unproductive meetings may not be solely due to the fact that they take up too much time. Poorly run meetings that lack structure, focus, and clear goals can be a significant contributor to low productivity. Another viral TikTok has tackled this very issue, providing tips on how to make meetings more effective and productive.

