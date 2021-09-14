‘If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met’: Nicki Minaj divides fans after tweeting she’s not vaccinated

Nicki Minaj revealed that she wouldn’t be attending the Met Gala because of the vaccine mandate and she is not vaccinated. As the celebrities began to arrive on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night, Minaj’s fans wondered if she would be making an appearance, but she confirmed she wouldn’t be attending.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” the rapper tweeted on Monday, “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.” Minaj then urged her fans to stay safe by wearing properly fitting masks.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Shortly after the tweet, which now has over 29,000 likes and over 24,000 retweets, Minaj’s name began trending on Twitter. Her name had been used in over 57,000 tweets, and some Barbz expressed disappointment in Minaj’s statement.

As a barb, ppl have every right to be upset about how careless it is to tweet something like this when over 3 million across the world have died from covid. Anyone who sees this: please get vaccinated to help end this shit and remember that nicki is not a medical professional 💗 — Dove 🕊 (@lovedoveclarke) September 13, 2021

Nicki I love you to death, but you were wrong. The vaccine absolutely significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization and serious illness. Please I beg, let's stay educated on this topic and trust the scientists and doctor who have worked tirelessly to help us end this. Ily — σηιкανσσ∂σσ  (@0nikavoodooo) September 13, 2021

Amid the backlash, Minaj began to respond to her fans supporting her decision using the quote tweet function. In one, she implied she contracted COVID—and revealed that fellow rapper Drake had too, though he was vaccinated.

Breakthrough cases have increased with the rise of the Delta variant but are still rare. Between mid-April and mid-July of this year, the CDC reported that unvaccinated people made up 92 percent of reported COVID cases.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

To further support her decision, she shared that her “cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent” in a tweet. She added that the friend was supposed to get married but his girlfriend called off the wedding. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

People made jokes at the friend’s expense by sharing memes and theorizing that the friend might have been suffering side effects from an STD—not the vaccine.

nicki minaj's cousin in trinidad right now pic.twitter.com/StAYWLZyCk — manny (@mannyfidel) September 13, 2021

your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going 💀 — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021

I can't stop thinking about how this cousin's friend straight up got an STD and is blaming covid https://t.co/9rUaeRajLP — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) September 13, 2021

There is no evidence that the vaccine causes infertility. In a recent CDC study, researchers did not find any significant changes in the sperm characteristics of vaccinated men.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicki Minaj’s team for comment but did not immediately hear back.