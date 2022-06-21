‘Am I the only one that gets hella salty people don’t come in on time?’: Newk’s Eatery worker films what time each co-worker gets to work, sparking debate

A TikToker ruffled some feathers after documenting what time her co-workers showed up to work at a Newk’s Eatery.

In the video, Kyndal Porter (@kyndal.porter) lists the times each worker walks in through the door. “Everyone’s shift starts at 9:00 am let’s see what time everyone gets here,” the video’s text overlay begins.

The first worker who walks through the door is Camila at 8:46am. According to the TikToker’s video, followed by Camila is Alana at 9:04am, Brandon and Kayjay at 9:39am, and then Doug at 9:46am (according to Porter, Doug was supposed to arrive at 8am). The general manager, Porter alleges, then shows up five minutes later at 9:51am.

Several viewer who commented on the video had high praise for Camila, who showed up on time, and expressed their own displeasure with co-workers who are habitually late while they take their own punctuality seriously.

“Camila needs a raise,” one lauded.

“Let’s start normalizing getting to work on time,” another urged.

“Am I the only one that gets hella salty people don’t come in on time? Specially the shift that supposed to relieve you. It’s the least you can do,” a third said.

Some also had some choice comments for Doug, who, according to the video, arrived nearly two hours late.

“Doug is out of pocket,” one said.

“At least Doug showed up,” another quipped.

Others admitted that they are always a little late when showing up to work.

“It’s always 7:04 when I get to work but we get a 6 minute grace period so according to the time clock I’m on time,” one said.

“No i’m late by 3-4 min every day simply bc i live super close to my job so i always leave at the last minute,” another wrote.

The cost of workplace lateness to a business’ bottom line varies from industry to industry, and different financial hits have been reported.

Keri Systems reported U.S. companies suffer a collective $3 billion loss annually from employees not clocking in on time. Keri Systems reports, “HR organizations estimate that 20% of your workforce arrives 10 minutes late at least twice a week, resulting in employee productivity losses of $500 – $600 per employee each year.”

Justworks Hours echoed this $3 billion figure. Small Biz Club cited both a lost productivity survey from Monday Mornings, which calculated what the losses are for salaried employees who earn $55,000 per year and are “late once a week, just 15 minutes, every week the entire year.”

“If the company had 100 employees who all earned an average salary of $55K — the company would lose $14,905 in one year just to tardiness,” the survey concluded.

There were more than a few employees in the comments section of Porter’s video who expressed they like getting to work early, claiming it helps them perform their tasks better.

“i get to work like 20-30 minutes early, feels nice being able to settle in to being there rather than rushing into work,” one said.

Some, however, said their workplaces have no tolerance for employee tardiness. One TikToker said they were written up by management for showing up to work “2 minutes late.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kyndal.porter via TikTok comment.

