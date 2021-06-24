Everyone is dunking on ‘Q-Force,’ Netflix’s cringeworthy LGBTQ+ cartoon

Netflix has listened to the widespread demands for more queer representation on TV, launching an adult animated sitcom about a team of LGBTQ+ spies. It’s a queer satire of James Bond, a concept that sounds pretty cool at first glance. Unfortunately, the first trailer for Q-Force (yes, that’s the actual title) looks kind of cringeworthy, focusing on stereotypes and unfunny one-liners. It provoked widespread mockery as soon as it arrived on Twitter—mostly from queer people joking that watching the trailer made them straight.

Straight aim. Gay heroes.



Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour and Laurie Metcalf are Q-FORCE. Coming to Netflix September 2. pic.twitter.com/uGZZQvKxcy — Most (@Most) June 23, 2021

Q-Force has a gay showrunner (Gabe Liedman, a writer on sitcoms like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Broad City), and includes several LGBTQ+ voice actors like Wanda Sykes and Sean Hayes. The show is walking the walk in terms of queer representation, both behind the camera and on-screen. However, this doesn’t guarantee that Q-Force will be good.

While no one has actually seen the show itself, a lot of people have already made up their minds based on the trailer. Netflix’s LGBTQ+ account @Most is clearly struggling to find positive comments with more than a couple of retweets, while posts mocking the show are spreading like wildfire:

this image alone will do more for the lgbt community than q-force or whatever the fuck that show is pic.twitter.com/fTIAnSXen7 — NIHIL 🦋@ 3 days! 🎂 (@ARZOSPRACH) June 23, 2021

For the record, Q-Force is basically the same energy as when Marvel proudly talked about their "new LGBT+ rep!" and they fucking named them "Snowflake" and "Safespace", without a hint of irony, and promptly NEVER USED THEM — 🐶 Camwoodstock 🌺 (@Camwoodstock) June 23, 2021

me: wish there were more queer rep in media

*sees the Q-force trailer*

me: pic.twitter.com/Oxk06F9ezr — THE SNEEZE IS LOOSE *sick drum solo* (@Sneezyrat) June 23, 2021

I'm betting the creator of that Q-Force thing is gonna suddenly go "we poured our hearts and souls into making this, the queer community is so fucking ungrateful!!!! 😭😭😭" and then it's gonna get like a grammy award or 2 because cishet folks love laughing at harmful stereotypes — Flo! 🏳️‍⚧️ pirate raboot stan account | BLM (@EchoWave_Nyah) June 23, 2021

Basically, this trailer has a very powerful “Hello, fellow kids” energy. Featuring characters named Twink and Mary, it feels dated and corny; about as sophisticated as the 1990s Ambiguously Gay Duo cartoons. The fact that it includes queer people among the creative team is immaterial in that regard—especially in the light of Netflix success stories like Sense8, Queer Eye, and She-Ra, all of which were led by LGBTQ+ creators.

Maybe Q-Force is better than its trailer makes it look. But right now, it seems destined to join the ranks of mediocre adult animated sitcoms, a subgenre usually dominated by straight people. Groundbreaking!