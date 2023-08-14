‘She’s so brave, she’s well-behaved’: Song for nervous dog becomes trending TikTok sound

“Sorry if it gets stuck in your head,” @macrosbymel captioned her now-viral video. With more than 15.6 million views, this TikToker’s gentle singing to her dog Rue became an unlikely sensation.
Noted by creator @macrosbymel, Rue is a rescue dog that needs some affirmations for social interactions. “POV you have a little jingle for the elevator ride to hype up your fearful baby,” she said.
The song begins with the lyrics “She’s so brave, she’s well-behaved, she is not afraid,” which resonated with TikTokers.
“Such powerful affirmations for Baby Rue,” a commenter added. The affirmations and tune were such a hit, the creator’s original sound generated many other videos. Some shared their nervous animals too, while others shared their conquests over life’s monotonous tasks.
“I forgot my chapstick at home and none of these people know how brave I’m being right now,” @simonsits captioned her video. The very relatable panic garnered the creator 974,000 views on the post.
Clearly, adult humans could use some affirmation songs as well.