Woman sending out emails; Nervous Dog; Plate of ramen with egg

@lilyannrosey/TikTok @macrosbymel/TikTok @sugrnspce/TikTok

‘She’s so brave, she’s well-behaved’: Song for nervous dog becomes trending TikTok sound

This is the new anthem for all anxious animals.

Sayou Cooper 

Sayou Cooper

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 14, 2023

“Sorry if it gets stuck in your head,” @macrosbymel captioned her now-viral video. With more than 15.6 million views, this TikToker’s gentle singing to her dog Rue became an unlikely sensation.

@macrosbymel sorry if it gets stuck in your head #rue #ruetok #ruetherescue #dogtok #rescuedog ♬ original sound – Macros by Mel

Noted by creator @macrosbymel, Rue is a rescue dog that needs some affirmations for social interactions. “POV you have a little jingle for the elevator ride to hype up your fearful baby,” she said.

The song begins with the lyrics “She’s so brave, she’s well-behaved, she is not afraid,” which resonated with TikTokers.

“Such powerful affirmations for Baby Rue,” a commenter added. The affirmations and tune were such a hit, the creator’s original sound generated many other videos. Some shared their nervous animals too, while others shared their conquests over life’s monotonous tasks.

@sugrnspce

especially on the days my fridge is bare bones 😭

♬ original sound – Macros by Mel

“I forgot my chapstick at home and none of these people know how brave I’m being right now,” @simonsits captioned her video. The very relatable panic garnered the creator 974,000 views on the post.

@simonsits

Triggered to the max rn

♬ original sound – Macros by Mel

Clearly, adult humans could use some affirmation songs as well.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 14, 2023, 12:25 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

Sayou Cooper
 