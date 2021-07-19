Worker exposes movie theater nacho cheese in viral TikTok

Not every movie theater-goer wants to know where the nacho cheese comes from—but if you happen to be curious about it, you’ll love this new TikTok video.

Featured Video Hide

A viral video, posted on Sunday, shows apparent movie theater employees replacing the cheese bag in a nacho cheese machine, garnering 2 million views on the platform in a matter of a day.

Advertisement Hide

It’s not clear what movie theater this takes place at from the video. The TikTok account, @imcuteaf28, features similar, exposé-style content on other movie theater staples, like popcorn, ice, and candy.

“Nacho cheese is not home made & you probably get cancer from the hot plastic bag,” the TikToker notes in a caption overlay.

The TikToker warns in the video’s caption: “Eat nachos at your own risk.”

Advertisement Hide

Despite the TikToker’s warning, the video’s comments poke fun at the idea that someone would even think the movie theater delicacy was homemade, to begin with. “Who tf thought they had a massive homemade pot of queso in the back?” one commenter wrote. “And a lil abuela standing on a stool stirring it.”

“Who thought it was homemade?” another commenter wrote. “Who? Tell me one person who has ever thought this was homemade.”

Advertisement Hide

While no one seemed surprised at how the nacho cheese is made, there were plenty of comments remarking on the machine the bag was put into.

“Please take that machine apart and clean it,” one commenter wrote. “It can’t be that hard. Dawn power wash and a fresh sponge and clean magic eraser or brush if you have.”

Advertisement Hide

Advertisement Hide

Another commenter made a valid point: “We heat up ramen noodle styrofoam cups in a microwave. You think we worried about a hot bag?”

TikTok user @imcuteaf28 couldn’t be reached for comment.