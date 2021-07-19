TikTok/@imcuteaf28 Brooke Sjoberg

Worker exposes movie theater nacho cheese in viral TikTok

'Eat nachos at your own risk.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Published Jul 19, 2021

Not every movie theater-goer wants to know where the nacho cheese comes from—but if you happen to be curious about it, you’ll love this new TikTok video.

Featured Video Hide

A viral video, posted on Sunday, shows apparent movie theater employees replacing the cheese bag in a nacho cheese machine, garnering 2 million views on the platform in a matter of a day.

Advertisement Hide

It’s not clear what movie theater this takes place at from the video. The TikTok account, @imcuteaf28, features similar, exposé-style content on other movie theater staples, like popcorn, ice, and candy.

“Nacho cheese is not home made & you probably get cancer from the hot plastic bag,” the TikToker notes in a caption overlay.

The TikToker warns in the video’s caption: “Eat nachos at your own risk.”

@melxmamaz

Allegedly 🤫 eat nachos at your own risk #movietheatreemplyee #movietheater #exposed #exposing #fyp

♬ Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion
Advertisement Hide

Despite the TikToker’s warning, the video’s comments poke fun at the idea that someone would even think the movie theater delicacy was homemade, to begin with. “Who tf thought they had a massive homemade pot of queso in the back?” one commenter wrote. “And a lil abuela standing on a stool stirring it.”

TikTok/@melxmamaz

“Who thought it was homemade?” another commenter wrote. “Who? Tell me one person who has ever thought this was homemade.”

TikTok/@melxmamaz
Advertisement Hide

While no one seemed surprised at how the nacho cheese is made, there were plenty of comments remarking on the machine the bag was put into.

“Please take that machine apart and clean it,” one commenter wrote. “It can’t be that hard. Dawn power wash and a fresh sponge and clean magic eraser or brush if you have.”

TikTok/@melxmamaz
Advertisement Hide
TikTok/@melxmamaz
TikTok/@melxmamaz
TikTok/@melxmamaz
Advertisement Hide

Another commenter made a valid point: “We heat up ramen noodle styrofoam cups in a microwave. You think we worried about a hot bag?”

TikTok/@melxmamaz

TikTok user @imcuteaf28 couldn’t be reached for comment.

Advertisement Hide

More on TikTok

Everything you need to know to get started on TikTok
The TikTok Pixar filter on ‘American Psycho’ is good, actually
That One Sound: The ‘weee’ audio that’s all over TikTok
Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 19, 2021, 8:12 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

Brooke Sjoberg