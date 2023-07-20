‘It was 30 seconds at most’: People are debating if concertgoers should take selfies after Miranda Lambert clip goes viral

Onlookers are reacting to several viral videos from country music star Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency performance. At a show last weekend, the “White Liar” singer called out concertgoers for taking too many selfies.

“These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit,” the singer said. Stopping her rendition of “Tin Man” to chastise the group, she finished with, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

“If I paid tons of money to see my favorite artist, I want full souvenirs so I’m gonna take a lot of pictures,” a commenter wrote in TikToker @nawalornoel‘s video which has 2.1 million views. In the upload, @nawalornoel explains the incident from a fan’s prescriptive. She mentioned the group accused of taking too many selfies by Miranda Lambert were actually seated in a spacious VIP section, and may not have been a disturbance to others nearby.

Adela Calin, one of the concertgoers, posted to Instagram photos from the night. She captioned the pist with, “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies.”

“Is she a teacher? Did she need to take their phone for the rest of the class?” someone else commented in @donnamoffitt‘s video. The video has 788,600 views.

Lambert has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but others have chimed in on the ethics of concertgoing. Actress and media personality Whoopi Goldberg voiced support for Lambert during Tuesday’s The View episode. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come,” she said. The sentiment was not shared by many on social media.

“I would have proceeded to do nothing but take selfies throughout that entire song just because,” another commenter said.