‘People that defend the car definitely double park their own cars’: Viral TikTok shows revenge on Mercedes owner who ‘parked like an a-hole,’ sparking debate

A viral TikTok from last week shows someone approaching a black Mercedes that is double-parked. A number of shopping carts have been placed around the car, and someone is writing on the ground in colored chalk, drawing arrows that point to the car. The words “small penis” can be seen at one point.

The caption on the TikTok reads: “This is what happens when you park like an A-hole.”

The TikTok, from John Marocco, has more than 1 million views and includes a Massachusetts hashtag. In the comments, he clarifies that he was “just walking by” and wasn’t directly involved but that “everyone that came out of the store that went to return their carts would add theirs in front of the car.”

There was, of course, debate about this tactic. Several people suggested the owner of the car might have needed space for a wheelchair.

“People that defend the car definitely double park their owns cars,” one commenter said.

But more people wondered about the mystery guy drawing with chalk.

“lot of effort for none of your business,” one commenter said.

Marocco told the Daily Dot that the incident happened at Market Basket, a grocery chain in Massachusetts. He says the store manager made an employee clear the carts away but that the car’s owner hadn’t come back out. The cops were reportedly called, but “nothing happened to the guy” drawing with chalk.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot