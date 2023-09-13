‘I just talk with my hands lol’: Megan Thee Stallion clears up rumors of fight with Justin Timberlake at VMAs

The juiciest gossip from the 2023 VMAs involved a seemingly scandalous piece of backstage footage. Circulating on TikTok and X Tuesday night, this video appears to show Megan Thee Stallion shouting at Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone.

Fans quickly began to speculate about what caused the alleged argument, wondering if Fatone or Timberlake said something offensive to Megan. The footage shows her having her hair and makeup fixed backstage, gesturing and talking loudly to Fatone and Timberlake. She looks like she’s saying something pretty emphatic.

But according to eyewitnesses, no argument took place.

“Did Justin Timberlake say something to piss off Megan Thee Stallion?” reads one of the many posts sharing the video. “We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson.” The general consensus was that everyone sided with Megan in this theoretical dispute.

However, reports in Entertainment Tonight and The Hollywood Reporter say this was actually a harmless exchange. Apparently, Timberlake told Megan it was nice to meet her, and Megan replied “No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.” A source nearby says she was simply excited to meet Timberlake for the first time.

To clear up any lingering rumors, Megan Thee Stallion posted a TikTok with Justin Timberlake on Wednesday morning, clearly having fun together at the VMAs.

“I just talk with my hands lol,” she wrote. So this whole drama happened because Megan was gesturing and shouting to make herself heard in the crowded room, and viewers just assumed she was angry.