simone leonora and mahershala ali giving the thumbs up

@simoneleanora/TikTok

‘He’s like the super cool older brother you just want to be around’: People love that actor Mahershala Ali appears on his personal assistant’s TikTok

'What a blessing to have a good working relationship with your boss.'

Kathleen Wong 

Kathleen Wong

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 15, 2022   Updated on Jun 15, 2022, 5:12 pm CDT

People on the internet are praising actor Mahershala Ali for making appearances on his personal assistant’s TikTok, saying he seems like the “kindest person.”

Simone Leanora (@simoneleanora) is a Los Angeles-based content creator, actor, and the PA of Ali. Ali has made a couple of appearances on Leanora’s TikTok to help answer questions left by users in her comments. His latest cameo was on her June 9 Tiktok to answer the question, “Personal assistants go with them to set?”

“Another question people ask is, ‘Do you come to set when you are a personal assistant for an actor?'” Leanora says. “And the answer varies, I think.”

“Depending on the relationship, but probably,” he says.

“And the reason being because they’re literally lost without us, can’t do anything,” she says. The two joke about stereotypical tasks many believe personal assistants are burdened with like tying actors’ shoes or holding umbrellas for them when it rains.

“No, but it’s an important relationship,” Ali clarifies. “Makes a huge difference in my work. I can say the difference between having an assistant and not is pretty significant, and so I’m very grateful to have that luxury/necessity I feel now. It’s definitely a luxury, but it makes a difference.”

Leanora’s video with the Oscar-winning actor has garnered more than 127,000 views and over 400 comments.

@simoneleanora Reply to @elicoast Y’all are killing me in with some of the comments 😩🤣… keep the questions coming! Also, meant to post this last night, my bad. #personalassistant #personalassistantlife #answeringyourquestions #palife #onsetlife #fyp #foryoupage #mahershalaali #MadewithKAContest ♬ original sound – Simoneleanora

In the comments section, viewers said Ali seems like “a really cool and sweet person.”

“Straight facts!!! He really is,” Leanora replied.

“He just seems like the kindest person. Just when I thought I couldn’t love him even more!” another user commented.

Others were just so surprised he showed up on her TikTok. “I just can’t believe I’m watching him casually talk on tik tok lmao. This is why I love this app. Thanks for doing this!” they wrote.

“He is just…. man he is so cool! and I love y’all’s relationship lol,” a user commented.

In the caption, Leanora encouraged users to keep asking questions about what it’s like being a personal assistant to an A-list actor. The creator replied to almost all of the questions, promising users she would ask the Moonlight actor to answer them in upcoming videos.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leanora via email for this story.

Today’s top stories

‘This is why you never use work equipment for anything other but work’: TikToker exposes the ‘creepy’ surveillance software in action that bosses use to spy on workers
‘We’re not back in the day anymore’: Recruiter on LinkedIn says people shouldn’t wear hoodies to Zoom interviews, sparking debate
‘Never trust those dogsitting apps’: Wag! dogsitter brings a woman to customer’s house, gets caught on security camera
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 15, 2022, 5:10 pm CDT

Kathleen Wong

Kathleen is a Honolulu-based freelance writer, editor and communications strategist who has been published by the New York Times, Vice, Huffington Post, Hana Hou!, and more. She's worked in the communication departments at the Honolulu Museum of Art, ACLU of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation. When she's not writing, she can be found in the ocean, walking her rescue poi dog or oil painting.

Kathleen Wong
 