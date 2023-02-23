‘I’ve been with the company the longest out of anybody’: Worker says she was unexpectedly laid off

One TikToker is chronicling what it’s like to be unexpectedly laid off, after revealing she was let go despite having been one of the longest-working employees at her company.

In a video from earlier this month, user Paige (@paigecannotsurf) says her boss had asked her to attend a meeting, which she thought would be about the company changing up its support staff. However, she was unexpectedly let go from the company.

“I’ve been with the company the longest out of anybody and I’ve just been let go,” Paige explains, tears streaming. “So, follow along with what it’s like to be unemployed at 29 with no plans. Mind you, I hated this job and the way it was managed was terrible, so I’m not sad in that sense, but my bank account is low. My rent is expensive. I’m stressed.”

In her follow-up videos, Paige chronicles her day-to-day life as an unemployed person. She also canceled her health insurance.

“I can no longer afford my health insurance, so I canceled that and made some chocolate-covered strawberries,” Paige says, vlogging her Valentine’s Day activities.

She noted in one of her latest videos that she would love to work in ocean conservancy. In the comments section of her initial video, she said she has a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking and worked in the film industry for more than six years. The TikToker did not state where she was formerly employed.

“Hoping this twist allows me to focus on freelance illustrations & art (my passion),” Paige said.

The Washington Post reports that there’s been “a proliferation of large-scale layoffs in recent months.” Many notable layoffs have occurred in the tech and media industry, and though prices on some products have eased, inflation still remains high in the U.S., leading some companies to utilize layoffs as a way to combat rising borrowing costs.

Commenters on Paige’s video expressed their support, providing her encouragement that something better is on the way.

“I lost my job of 32 years at one company,” one commenter said. “I just started with an amazing company. Good things WILL come your way!!”

“I promise you will land on your feet,” another person wrote. “The feeling really sucks but there better jobs/people for you to find on your next move. You got this.”

