‘My social anxiety would never’: London’s tube girl goes viral

Sabrina Bahsoon, aka London’s Tube Girl, is TikTok’s new viral sensation. The British digital creator records herself dancing and lip-syncing while commuting on the London tube with many shocked by her lack of social anxiety.

“Doing this in public is wild but I’m tryna get on your level,” someone commented in Bahsoon’s first viral video. The post has more than 4.8 million views.

These short videos, which are mostly 15 seconds or less, involve some complicated camerawork to get the desired multi-angle effect. They are accompanied by a funny or relatable caption and soundtracked with a trending sound on TikTok.

In a video answering a question if she is ever embarrassed, the caption reads: “Personally i think I’m slaying and trusssttt nobody cares.”

London’s Tube Girl has inspired others to recreate her viral dance and lip-sync combo. “This wasn’t as embarrassing to film as I thought it would be,” digital creator @graciepa captioned her recreation upload. Her post has 2.2 million views.

Some viewers have even asked for a behind-the-scenes look at how the videos are filmed. “My thing is what do you do after? like do you just go back to sitting down or like what,” someone questioned.

Luckily, another commuter shared her POV of Bashoon’s recording session unknowingly. “I’m on the tube rn and there’s some random girl doing tiktok dances my social aniexty could NEVERRR omg,” @kkbutterfly27xxlives captioned her POV post which has 2.8 million views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sabrina Bahsoon for comment.