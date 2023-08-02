Lizzo singing in gold dress in Lizzo - Rumors feat. Cardi B

Lizzo Music/YouTube

‘NDA, no loose lips’: Lizzo’s ‘Rumors’ video resurfaces after accusations of workplace abuse

Fans are wondering if this "Rumors" lyric was really about Lizzo silencing her accusers.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 2, 2023   Updated on Aug 2, 2023, 11:53 am CDT

Lizzo fans were shocked to learn this week that the singer faces serious accusations of workplace abuse. Three former backup dancers are suing her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Their allegations are disturbing, including an anecdote about inappropriate behavior with nude performers at a club. According to the lawsuit, Lizzo pressured employees to touch a performer’s breasts and eat bananas “protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Coupled with accusations of fat-shaming and bullying, these accusations destroyed many Lizzo fans’ faith in the singer. Some fans also realized the allegations cast a new light on Lizzo’s song “Rumors,” where she sings about making people sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

@splotchmaker AHHHH #rumors #lizzo #biggrrls #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Leah

A clip from Lizzo’s “Rumors” video is now going viral on TikTok. Posted by TikToker @Splotchmaker, it quotes the lyrics, “Had to cut some hoes loose yeah/NDA, no loose lips./Now them hoes tryna sue me/bitch I don’t give two shits.” The TikToker simply captioned it, “Uh oh…”

Back in 2021, people interpreted this track as an empowerment anthem, striking back against haters and criticism in the press. According to Genius Lyrics, the lawsuit lyric was a reference to songwriting conflicts over issues like the authorship of “Truth Hurts.”

Now, people are speculating about the real meaning behind lines like, “NDA, no loose lips.”

It’s not unusual for people in the entertainment industry to sign NDAs to protect celebrities’ privacy and intellectual property. However, NDAs also face criticism as a potential tool to silence abuse accusations. In fact, a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company described NDAs as Harvey Weinstein‘s “secret weapon.”

In that context, these “Rumors” lyrics gain a dark secondary meaning. Based on the song’s creative timeline, however, it probably isn’t a direct reference to the new allegations. The backup dancer lawsuit pertains to incidents between 2021 and 2023, but Lizzo wrote “Rumors” in 2020.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 2, 2023, 11:52 am CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
 