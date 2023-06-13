Lady Gaga replaces Khloe Kardashian as Nurtec spokesperson—and fans have feelings

Lady Gaga is a singer, actor, entrepreneur, and now a paid spokesperson for Nurtec.

On Tuesday, the official Lady Gaga Instagram posted a paid ad for Pfizer‘s prescription migraine drug Nurtec, which touched on her personal struggles with migraines while still sounding very much like an ad.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner,” the ad said. “That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. 💜 We’re in this together … INTENDED FOR US AUDIENCES ONLY,” the caption read.

“The recession touches all,” said @yosoymichael.

Gaga doing paid promo for Nurtec. The recession touches all. pic.twitter.com/1uhccHKzzI — Lemon Water & Wasabi (@yosoymichael) June 13, 2023

Khloe Kardashian was previously the Nurtec spokesperson, but Gaga is obviously a much more engaging personality, and has a bigger fanbase.

That made it much easier for fans to meme what would happen if they took the “Lady Gaga Nurtec.”

Me after taking one Lady Gaga Nurtec pic.twitter.com/Sov2yp0kni — josh (@astelofthedark) June 13, 2023

Omg your ad for nurtec really inspired me to take all these nurtecs at once @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/6W3SwCW2OD — Dr. Roberta Bobby (@DrSweety303) June 13, 2023

On my way to buy me some Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg y’all pic.twitter.com/hJO0JMUl9q — Lady Bitch (@dontrmrartpop) June 13, 2023

when i acidentally take nurtec instead of zyrtec pic.twitter.com/YcLP5s2zru — ambriehl (@ambriehlxo) June 13, 2023

The Nurtec ad features shots from a Lady Gaga concert, with many fans saying it’s from last fall’s Chromatica Ball Tour.

One fan posted a shot from a Sept. 10 Los Angeles stop that announced there would be a “commercial video recording” that night, but not what it was for.

this kinda hurt more than a breaakup pic.twitter.com/jMmqRFdGo5 — allure (@allurequinn) June 13, 2023

Quite a few fans thought Gaga was announcing the Chromatica Ball live film today, until they saw the Nurtec logo.

In March, more than 4 million units of the Nurtec 75mg tablets were recalled by Pfizer, because the packaging wasn’t child-resistant and posed a poison risk.