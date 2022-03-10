Kim Kardashian’s ‘Get your a** up and work’ advice turned into parody

It’s true, no one wants to work anymore. Wages are stagnant, working conditions are bleak, and the divide between the wealthy and the working class has only grown over the last two years.

That doesn’t bother Kim Kardashian. She has another approach for those struggling to get ahead: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

In a recent Variety interview, the four main Kardashians gathered to promote their upcoming Hulu reality show, and Kim offered that advice to “women in business.” She added: “No toxic work environments.” Variety’s tweet got more than 32,000 quote-tweets, many of them pointing out that Kardashian is a billionaire and was born into wealth and privilege, or that she has been sued over labor practices.

Over the last 2 years, women have been sidelined from work they'd like to get back to b/c of caregiving responsibilities and objectionable working conditions (including a lack of PTO, child care, flexible + predictable work scheduling).



And yet: https://t.co/qLqUVB1DPN — Anne Branigin 🔆 (@AnneBranigin) March 9, 2022

Writer and editor Jessica DeFino went further: She quote-tweeted about her time working on the Kardashian family‘s immensely popular and lucrative apps in 2015, and says she “worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out ‘sick’ more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side.”

Then Variety uploaded the audio to TikTok, where it was used to humorous effect, or to hype up people’s own success. But most people just called it out. It’s been used in more than 1,800 videos since Wednesday.

“What the ‘women’s history month event’ panel sounds like at every soul-sucking corporate job,” wrote @bre.deshon, and others commented on how rehearsed and out of touch her advice sounds.

Others pointed out the obvious: “People want to work people are working tirelessly!! They’re underpaid…,” wrote kattinsley.